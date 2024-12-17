It's no mystery why people love Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: the puzzles and combat are highly satisfying, the story is intriguing, and (most importantly) it captures the essence and lore of Indiana Jones perfectly.

Related 10 Games To Play If You Love Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Seeking more action after the latest Indiana Jones adventure? Crack the whip at these gaming treasures.

One of the best ways that The Great Circle adds to the Indiana Jones fanboy-extravaganza is through the game's hidden Easter eggs and references to previous installments in the franchise, and there are so many that you probably missed more than a few of them.

9 Indy's Classroom

X Marks the Spot

While wandering the halls of Marshall College at the start of the game, you can go exploring off the standard path and find Indy’s classroom from the movies (complete with a fresh apple from a student, and a familiar blackboard drawing of an archaeological dig site).

One of the best details you can find in the classroom is a note to Indy from a starstruck student, the very same student that infamously writes “Love You” on her eyelids to flirt with Dr. Jones during class.

8 Willie's Performance

Anything Goes!

Some may be surprised to hear this, but Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom takes place multiple years before the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark. While we have known that Indy and Willie's romance ark in the sequel didn't end up going anywhere, they may still be keeping in touch.

Related 10 Best Indiana Jones Games of All Time These games embody what we love about Indiana Jones: the sense of adventure, the cleverness and the charm.

In Marshall College, keep an eye out for the flier for the Marshall College dance, which announces their main act of the night: Music by Willie Scott, the blonde performer-turned-adventurer from Temple of Doom.

7 Raiders Artifacts

It belongs in a museum!

The best side-mission in the game is definitely Lost in the Past, in which Indy touches a poisonous frog and hallucinates a vivid and wild vision of Marshall College in ruins, haunted by his friends.

Stepping into Indy's classroom will grant players the opportunity to collect three of the artifacts seen in Raiders of the Lost Ark, including the Staff of Ra Headpiece used in the classic desert temple scene (we already tried, and nothing happens when you shine a light throught it).

6 Antonio Dances

Bust-a-move

Another Easter egg from the Lost in the Past mission can be found by backtracking slightly after entering Indy's classroom. If you look into one of the windows of the other classrooms' doors, you'll see a vision of Father Antonio in his office.

This isn't a flashback like we see in all the other doorways, though, and is instead a gleeful vision of Antonio enjoying the vinyl record that Indiana brings for him as a gift at the beginning of the game. This Father really knows how to cut up a rug.

5 The Jackal Comic

A Tale From Indy's Youth

Many (we suspect all) of the comic books found throughout the game are references to other Indiana Jones stories, such as Scary Stories #1: Horror of the Night, Demon Jackal.

This is a reference to the debut episode of the 1992 TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, entitled Indiana Jones and the Curse of the Jackal. This episode was actually a feature-length TV film, used to promote the rest of the series with a big kickoff.

4 Kingdom of the Crystal Skull's Killer Ants

They're hungry...

We try our best not to remember Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but they got us with this one: Tales of Dread #5 makes reference to the comically horrifying fate of one of the film's main villains.

This would, of course, be the death of Irina Spalko (played by Kate Blanchett), who is fully consumed by an army of giant ants in the middle of the rainforest at the end of the film.

3 Remember the Kraken?

This isn't Indy's first game.

Okay, there's one last comic book that we're dying to point out to people. Scary Stories #3 features the mythical Kraken on the cover art, which is actually a reference to the 2003 video game Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb.

The other Indiana Jones game (which is one of many) is made canon in The Great Circle thanks to this Easter egg, as Indy comments on how other people wouldn't believe the real thing if they saw it, experiencing some sort of flashback to the events of the game.

2 Obi-Wan Club

Indy has the high ground

In the Shanghai plane chase sequence, Indy and Gina fly through a crumbling building in the city. Upon exiting, you can spot that this is actually the world-famous Obi-Wan club from the beginning of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Not only is this an Easter egg inside an Easter egg (we all know where the name "Obi-Wan" comes from), but Indy even makes a sly remark referencing the original film: "Lao Che won't be happy!"

1 The Temple Map

Do not look into the eyes of Mara!

At the very start of the game, players can find a map of a temple sitting on the desk outside of Indy's office. The temple in question? The Temple of the Forbidden Eye, the setting of the beloved Indiana Jones Adventure ride at Disneyland.

The strange language written on the map is the very same as the decodable messages written on the walls of the temple for people to translate while waiting in line. There's even a cheeky reference to Mara's flaming laser eyes from the ride.

Next Review: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Machine Games manage to deliver an engaging and entertaining adventure game (and retrieve their fedora on the way out).