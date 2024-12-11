An icon has returned. Everyone’s favorite artifact-hunting, Nazi-slaying action hero is back in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. With how stagnant the series has been, especially after the last few installments, Bethesda has rejuvenated fans’ love for this franchise. Reviews are already pouring in filled with nothing but praise. And what’s not to love?

Adventure, exploration, stealth, puzzles, whip-cracking action, it’s a treasure hunter’s dream game. However, if the spirit of discovery has infected you with a desire for more, there’s no need to go out and buy a plane ticket. Instead, pull out a magnifying glass and prepare to discover the best games every fan of Indiana Jones will love.

10 Wolfenstein: The New Order

More Nazi Carnage

FPS Stealth Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 81/100 Critics Recommend: 81% Released May 20, 2014 Developer(s) MachineGames Publisher(s) Bethesda OpenCritic Rating Strong

What’s an adventure without Nazis to beat up? Like the famous hat-wearing hero, there’s another iconic figure who gets his jollies putting these fascists in their place. B. J. Blazkowicz is his name and Wolfenstein: The New Order is his game.

Set in an alternate history where the Nazis won the war, the world is ruled by twisted cruelty. Out of the Wolfenstein lineup, The New Order changed everything and rebooted the franchise, earning acclaim for its graphics, story, and most of all, its gunplay. Take down your enemies with an abundance of weaponry, from knives to bullets, to even lasers. Some might say that carnage can be gratuitous, but when faced with an army of evil, the only solution is more mayhem. So, get out there and prepare them to meet the Doomslayer — in Hell.

9 Far Cry 5

Sneak, Shoot, & Survive

To the surprise of players everywhere, the new Indiana Jones works incredibly with a first-person perspective. What players love about an FPS experience is how it immerses you in the world through atmosphere and gameplay. If you’re looking for something along those lines, maybe with more guns and stealth action, Far Cry 5 can meet your demands.

Set in the region of Montana, a religious cult has taken over, and it falls on you to take down their leaders and free the people. Choose your playstyle by taking the stealthy approach or going in guns blazing. Roam the Rocky Mountains capturing bases or taking the time to hunt and fish for better rewards. On top of all that, you also get to team up with a clever dog and a diabetic bear. Seriously.

8 Sniper Elite 4

Open World Adventure during WWII

If action and exploration are what you want, Sniper Elite 4 is what you need. It’s more Nazi slaying action, only this time it’s about patience and planning. Set in World War II, the Sniper Elite series is widely known for its intense yet satisfying X-Ray Kill Cams.

For every sniper shot, the game tracks the bullet as it strikes the target and the damage it wrecks. It’s like if Mortal Kombat was a third-person shooter. Featuring some of the best missions in the series, Sniper Elite 4 drops you into an open world, featuring an enormous map to roam. Go wherever you please, and hunt whoever you wish, all while taking down targets and undertaking sabotage missions. Though the game leans heavily on stealth, the sniping combat more than makes up for it.

7 Subnautica: Below Zero

Searching For Lost Artifacts in a Frozen Sea

Survival Open-World Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 91% Released January 30, 2019 Developer(s) Unknown Worlds Entertainment Publisher(s) Unknown Worlds Entertainment OpenCritic Rating Strong

Part of being an adventure seeker is having the will to venture into the unknown, be it a lost temple out in the desert, or a forgotten city at the bottom of the ocean. For players seeking more adventure in unknown territory, check out Subnautica: Below Zero.

Like its predecessor, Below Zero takes players into an undersea world, except now it’s in a more frigid location. Dive for ancient alien artifacts lost at the bottom of the sea with your scuba gear. Throw on a warm suit and brave the icy climate of the surface in the search for clues. When you’re not exploring, take the time to customize your base and upgrade your equipment to increase your chances of survival. Or just kick back and study the various lifeforms of the sea, like the alien penguins. Yes, they exist, and yes, you can pick them up.

6 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Biggest Zelda Game Yet

Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 96/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released May 12, 2023 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

It’s not easy being a hero and a treasure seeker, but if any franchise can do it, it’s the one that puts the venture in adventure. Except everything’s changed as Nintendo has created the biggest and most innovative sandbox game of the series yet with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Now, when exploring the fantasy world of Hyrule, your greatest tool is your imagination. Using a whole new expansive crafting system, construct weapons and vehicles of your own design while traversing a massive open map. Part of being an adventurer like Indiana Jones is being able to think outside the box, and in this game, you can take that box and convert it into a flamethrower.

Fun Fact: Shigeru Miyamoto, the original creator of The Legend of Zelda, admitted in an interview that the Indiana Jones movies helped inspire the first game.

5 Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

It Belongs in Your Collection