Sucker Punch’s Infamous series built its reputation on explosive powers, comic book storytelling and karma-driven choices that shaped the player’s version of a superhero or supervillain. Across PS3 and PS4, the series delivered stories of flawed characters navigating worlds teetering between order and chaos.

Related 7 Best Games by Sucker Punch Productions Sucker Punch Productions has been in the video game business for quite a while now, with these titles being their best entries.

But not all entries hit with the same voltage. Some felt like fully-realized arcs with emotional climaxes while others served as flashy side stories or technical showcases. Here’s a detailed ranking of every Infamous game, based on impact, storytelling, gameplay design and how well each captured the series’ central themes of power and consequence.

5 Infamous: First Light

Neon Punches and Emotional Gut-Checks in a Smaller Sandbox