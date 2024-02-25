Key Takeaways "Infection Free Zone" breathes new life into zombie genre with real map data, immersive 3D environments.

Emphasis on management and strategy over combat appeals to post-apocalyptic survival fans.

Jutsu Games plans to fine-tune game during year-long Early Access, expand world based on feedback.

Games Operators and Jutsu Games are set to breathe new life into the zombie genre with their latest title, Infection Free Zone, slated for Early Access on April 11, 2024. This innovative zombie survival management game distinguishes itself by leveraging real map data to allow players to strategize and survive in virtually any city across the globe, transitioning from the traditional overhead maps of Jutsu's previous titles like 911 Operator and 112 Operator to immersive 3D environments.

The game's unique premise has piqued interest even among those who thought they'd had their fill of zombie-themed entertainment. Infection Free Zone offers a novel twist by enabling players to fortify their hometowns or cities of choice against the undead, using the local geography to their advantage. While the game won't replicate buildings with pinpoint accuracy, it promises a strategic depth that involves sending survivors out to scavenge essential resources from various establishments like pharmacies and schools, all while constructing defenses to safeguard newly established infection-free zones.

The emphasis on management and strategy over direct combat is a refreshing take on the genre, appealing to players intrigued by the logistical challenges of post-apocalyptic survival. The goal is clear: create safe havens to kickstart humanity's recovery, one city at a time.

Jutsu Games plans to use the Early Access period, estimated to last about a year, to fine-tune the game based on player feedback, with plans to expand the world with new buildings and features. A "prologue" demo currently available offers a glimpse into the gameplay across six preset cities, receiving positive initial feedback from the community.

As Infection Free Zone prepares for its Early Access launch, interested players can wishlist and follow the game on Steam to stay updated on its development. With its innovative use of real-world geography and a strategic approach to zombie survival, Infection Free Zone is poised to offer a fresh and engaging experience for fans of the genre and strategy gamers alike.