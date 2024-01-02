Quick Links Key Features

Ten hours. It took ten hours for Steamboat Willie to be in the public domain for there to be a new horror version.

Nightmare Forge Games has unleashed a spine-chilling announcement with their upcoming title, Infestation 88. This 1-4 player survival horror co-op game is set to redefine the horror gaming experience by blending nostalgia with terror, drawing inspiration from the now-public-domain Steamboat Willie. Set in the eerie backdrop of 1988, Infestation 88 promises an intense and immersive gaming experience where exterminators battle sinister forces in a bid to survive.

Players step into the shoes of exterminators tasked with treating mysterious infestations that have taken a dark turn. With private and public lobbies, character customization, scaling enemy behavior and DLSS support, Infestation 88 sets the stage for a truly gripping horror adventure.

Key Features

Private & Public Lobbies

Infestation 88 offers flexibility in gameplay, allowing players to team up with friends, join public lobbies or face the horrors alone for a heightened challenge. Communication is key, with proximity and global voice chat enabling strategic coordination.

Strategic Gameplay

Exterminators must strategize their missions, deciding whether to spread out to treat infestations faster or stick together for safety. The game introduces a blend of positional and global voice chat (like Phasmophobia), ensuring players can communicate effectively as they face the ever-growing threat.

Explore and Uncover

Delve into unique locations to uncover the story behind each infestation. Use cameras to monitor activity, maintain power to enable different systems and unlock new areas to find the source of the nightmare.

Exterminate and Survive

Armed with an array of extermination gear, players must eradicate nests and monstrous fiends while avoiding becoming victims of the spreading infestation. Whether running, hiding or assisting friends, survival is the ultimate goal.

Replayability and Progression

Infestation 88 ensures replayability through randomized item layouts, unpredictable AI and custom settings. Players can gain experience, unlock skins, perks and items, enhancing their abilities and customizing their gameplay experience.

DLSS Support

NVIDIA DLSS support provides players with stunning visuals without sacrificing frame rate, delivering a visually immersive horror experience.

Infestation 88 is poised to take players on a nightmarish journey through a world where the once-beloved Mickey Mouse has transformed into a harbinger of horror. With its episodic nature, gripping storytelling and innovative gameplay mechanics, Nightmare Forge Games is set to redefine the survival horror genre. If you're ready to face the terrors of 1988, mark your calendars and wishlist Infestation 88 on Steam for an unforgettable gaming experience. The countdown to horror has begun.