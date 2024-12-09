Infinity Nikki is a great cozy game for both hardcore gamers and its target audience of casual players. The world of Miraland welcomes all playstyles, no matter how much experience you have in the genre. Despite this, there are a few gameplay details and mechanics that can easily slip the player's mind if they take a break or get distracted by Infinity Nikki's other mechanics.

You might be running around Miraland completing wasting your time or not collecting a material that would be a great help to you. That's why we have compiled a list of seven helpful tips for new Infinity Nikki players to help you on this cozy journey.

9 Progress the Main Story before Exploring

The Time for Leisure Comes Later

While it may be tempting to just run out into the wilderness and explore the open world of Infinity Nikki the moment the game allows you to, it would be in your best interest to settle down and complete some main story quests first. As completing these quests will give you access to material-gathering outfits such as pet grooming, fishing and bug catching.

You wouldn't want to be stuck in a position where you see a material you would want to gather but don't have the necessary outfit, so just take it easy for the first few hours of the game and wait to explore the open world at your leisure later on.

8 Don't Forget to Ground-Pound

The Best Way to Break Things

Infinity Nikki's ground-pound ability is one of the most underrated skills in the player's arsenal. Despite being given its own dedicated section in the tutorial, it can be easy to forget that you have this skill as you aren't directed to use it as much as others like fishing and animal grooming. Despite this, ground pounding can be incredibly useful for gathering materials in Infinity Nikki's world.

Across the world of Miraland, the player will encounter various hard-to-break nuts, boxes and occasionally boards covering holes in the ground. None of these can be broken by using Nikki's normal attack. Because the player doesn't encounter them until long after the tutorial, it can be hard to remember that you can ground pound, but if you do you'll be granted plenty of materials and if you're lucky even treasure chests!

7 Remember to Track Materials

It Saves Years of Time

It can be annoying to see an outfit sketch you really want to wear but are unable to because you do not currently possess all the needed materials for it. When a situation like this happens, it can be tempting to run around in random directions hoping that you get lucky and stumble upon the item you need.

That struggle is completely unnecessary, though, as Infinity Nikki features a handy way to find any material you need. When using Infinity Nikki's map, if the player presses the [button] button on their controller, they can bring up a list of materials and select one to track on the map. While this tracking system won't necessarily bring up the closest location of materials, it will bring up a place they consistently spawn. This trick makes outfit crafting a much easier experience and should be kept in mind.

6 Do Minigames to get Diamonds

Become a Guider of Origami Cranes

Throughout the world of Miraland, the player may notice some glowing boxes placed on various tables. If the player were to interact with these boxes, they'll be sent to a short and sweet minigame that takes place in the box. There are a few styles of minigames that range from moving a paper crane left and right to shooting a marble into a goalpost.

While these minigames may seem like a short distraction that you can afford to ignore, it's heavily advised that you play these whenever you see them as a successful clear will reward you with forty diamonds for the gacha! While this small amount of diamonds is a pittance compared to other tasks in the game, it'll eventually add up if you remember to play each of these box minigames. So keep your eye out for glowing boxes and be ready to test your marble-flicking skills at any time.

5 Talk to NPCs Often

They Have Interesting Things to Say

NPCs in Infinity Nikki do more than just stand around and give flavor text. Many of them will offer the player sidequests to complete in exchange for diamonds and clothing sketches, but even the ones who don't have a quest icon above their head are worth talking to on occasion.

There are examples of NPCs in the world of Infinity Nikki who will give the player a clothing sketch just for the mere act of talking to them. While this is a rarity, the fact that it could happen even once should have you on your toes talking to each and every NPC you come across. These NPCs help make the world of Infinity Nikki feel more alive, so giving the player a reward for speaking to them is a nice little trick by the developers.

4 Don't Forget to Rent a Bike.

A Cozy Afternoon Ride

Sometimes quests in Infinity Nikki will send you far across the open-world to complete objectives or gather materials to craft outfits. Walking hundreds of meters can take an extremely long time and could get tedious if you've accepted multiple quests at once. Thankfully the game has a method of traveling across the world in the blink of an eye: bike rentals!

Renting a bike for only 200 bling will save you so much time while traveling that the act of walking will feel like a snail by comparison. Plus, Nikki and Momo look adorable while riding it together. Just remember, the bikes have limits on where you can ride them and can also be destroyed. If you end up losing your bike, you'll need to pony up 200 more bling to get another. That price is more than worth it though for this excellent time-saving trick.

Too bad photo mode isn't available on the bike, but hopefully a future update adds that feature.

3 Exchange Dews of Inspiration to Kilo

Help the Poetry World

While Whimstars are Infinity Nikki's main collectibles which can be used to obtain outfits in the Heart of Infinity, the game does feature another set of collectibles in the form of hundreds of Dew of Inspiration spread across the world of Miraland. The game doesn't immediately direct you on what to use these for (and it's entirely possible you've collected a few hundred before spending any), but after completing a certain side quest you'll be able to exchange them for rewards.

Located due west of Florawish is the Memorial Mountains, here the player will encounter a kind poet known as Kilo the Candenceborn. If the player gives him Dew of Inspiration so he can complete his poems, he'll reward the player with both diamonds to spend on the gacha and outfits for them to wear. Each reward level will require the player to gift him 30 Dew of Inspiration, so make sure to collect any you see around the world and frequently return to Kilo for your reward.

2 Win a Style Battle to Upgrade Clothes

Become the Ultimate Stylist

In order to win many later Style Battles in Infinity Nikki, the player must use materials to upgrade and evolve their clothing to improve their stats. Unfortunately, this mechanic isn't unlocked from the start and is one of few that the player won't unlock by progressing the main story. Instead, you'll need to beat a single Style Battle in order to win at later ones.

Once the player wins their first actual Style Battle after the tutorial for them, they'll unlock the clothing upgrade menu in their Pear Pal. It should be worth noting that Style Battles done as part of the main story or side quests do not count toward unlocking this menu and you need to talk to an NPC that wants a style-off and beat them for this menu to unlock. As a tip, look around the town of Florawish for an easy-to-defeat NPC before continuing on your journey.

1 Complete Races and Challenges

Nikki the Soccer Star

Scattered around the world of Miraland are various booths with flags on them and an NPC that the player can speak to. Interacting with these characters will have them challenge the player to various movement challenges with the chance of winning diamonds as a reward. Similar to the minigames earlier in this list, the actual amount they give the player is tiny, but they add up over time.

The actual challenges that the player will be asked to perform here are typically fun platforming courses where they must jump through rings within a time limit or a soccer-esque challenge where the player must kick a ball through hoops that keep on moving with you. These challenges are a fun distraction from the material-collecting gameplay loop of Infinity Nikki and it's greatly advised that any player complete them.