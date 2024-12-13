Quick Links How to Get Bedrock Crystals

Infinity Nikki has a lot of items that you need to keep track of and collect to help you craft additional outfits and continue progressing. You won't be able to collect Bedrock Crystals right when you start the game, but it won't take long to unlock them if you keep working on main quests and leveling up your Stylist Rank.

As you explore Miraland and pick up sketches, you start to realize that a lot of them likely require materials that you haven't come across yet, and they generally don't give you any clues as to how to obtain them. If you've picked up a piece of the Wishful Aurosa outfit in particular, you might be wondering about Bedrock Crystals.

Bedrock Crystals drop from the Realm of the Dark Realm Challenge. It's the first Realm Challenge you'll unlock, and you can access it after you defeat the first boss of the game: the Bouldy. You fight this boss at the end of Chapter 2: Secret Ledger, and then you should be able to access the Realm of the Dark. You'll receive a message from Tokar that tells you that you now have access to the Realm Challenges, so if you see that message, you're good to head into the Realm of the Dark whenever you want.

Go to any warp spire, and you should be able to access the Realm Challenges when you stand by it. The challenge has you fight Bouldy again, and it requires Vital Energy to enter the Realm of the Dark. You should already have some Vital Energy by default, since it regenerates over time. You'll need 40 Vital Energy to enter one time.

Vital Energy has a maximum capacity of 350, and it recharges at a rate of 1 Vital Energy every 5 minutes. If you need extra, you can purchase more using currencies like Diamonds.

Once you finish the challenge, you'll be rewarded with Bedrock Crystals and experience. The Vital Energy is consumed when you loot the rewards after defeating the boss. Then, you're ready to farm Bedrock Crystals until you have as many as you need for the sketches you've gathered so far that ask for them as a crafting material.