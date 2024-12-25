Each zone in Infinity Nikki has a Stylist Faction, and Breezy Meadow is likely the zone you'll complete Stylist Challenges in after finishing the Florawish Faction Challenge. The Florawish challenges are more forgiving in that you can get through them with high enough scores to pass the challenge by using basic outfits and upgrading them through Glow Up. As you progress to the rest of the factions, the challenges increase in difficulty.

Breezy Meadow is the area to the south of Florawish, and you might've already completed some Stylist Challenges in the zone while doing quests there. But if you want to challenge the Sovereign of Elegant, you need to defeat quite a few other stylists in Beezy Meadow first.

How to Defeat the Great Meadows

Your first challenge is defeating the Great Meadows group, which means you'll be facing Pepsa, Sarmoni, Aurona, Merian, and Fatiqua, their leader. Of course, you can't challenge Fatiqua until you defeat all the other members first.

Pepsa's Challenge

Pepsa might be the easiest stylist to defeat in Breezy Meadow, and you can challenge her pretty early on in-game. You'll find her at the Cicia Art Academy Field Base. Her challenge's theme is Fresh, so outfits like Blossoming Stars or Floral Memory are great options. Plus, you unlock Floral Memory by going through the main quests, making it easy to use in Fresh challenges.

Sarmoni's Challenge

Up next is Sarmoni, who you can find on the docks by the Leisureely Anglers Florawish branch location. Her theme is Sweet, so good outfits to use include Crystal Poems, Rebirth Wish, and Bye-Bye Dust. Of course, if you're not able to get enough points, it helps to use Glow Up to upgrade your outfits, which boosts your score.

Aurona's Challenge

You can find Aurona at the Meadow Activity Support Center, but she's only present during the day. Like Sarmoni, her theme is also Sweet, meaning you can wear the same outfit. However, depending on what your score was with Sarmoni, it might not be enough to beat Aurona. Therefore, you'll want to use Glow Up to upgrade the outfit and get enough points to defeat Aurona.

Merian's Challenge

Merian is available after you defeat Pepsa, Sarmoni, and Aurona, and you'll find her at the Bug Catcher's Cabin during the day. Her theme is Fresh and Summer, so you should be able to use the same outfits that you used against Sarmoni. However, your best option would be Departing Blossom, which has both the Fresh and Summer tags.

Fatiqua's Challenge

After defeating the rest of the Great Meadows faction, Fatiqua is available to challenge. You'll find her on the path to the Swan Gazebo during the day, and her theme is Elegant and Intellectual. So, you'll want to wear outfits like Fairytale Swan, A Beautiful Day, or Woolfruit Siesta. Of these outfits, Woolfruit Siesta has both the Elegant and Intellectual tags.

How to Defeat the Green Masks

After facing the Green Meadows members, your next challengers are Sebila, Jacques, Mysti, and Cantore, their leader. Naturally, each group has higher score requirements, so it's a good idea to start looking for Shiny Bubbles and using Glow Up to upgrade your outfits and get more points.

Sebila's Challenge

Sebila is located at Shimmer Pond during the day, and her challenge theme is Cool and Simple. Rippling Serenity is perfect, since it has both of these tags, but it won't get you enough points without being upgraded multiple times through Glow Up. Alternatively, you could also wear outfits like Froggy Fashion, Shark Mirage, or Refined Grace.

Jacques' Challenge

Jacques is found at the Bug Catcher's Cabin during the day, and his theme is Sweet and Adventure. Afternoon Shine is great, as it has both of these tags, but you could also use outfits like Bubbly Voyage or Starlit Burst. Of course, you have the option to mix and match pieces together, since you might have items that have a decent score with those tags that aren't part of an outfit.

Mysti's Challenge

Mysti is located to the northeast of the Cicia Art Academy Field Base during the day, and her theme is Elegant and Sexy. There isn't an outfit that has both of these tags, but you could use a mix of items that have them. Otherwise, Elegant outfits include Fairytale Swan and Breezy Tea Time, while Sexy outfits include Starwish Echoes and Bibcoon Realm.

Cantore's Challenge

After beating the other members, Cantore is available to challenge east of the Meadow Activity Support Center during the day. His theme is also Elegant and Sexy, which means that you can follow the same strategy you used against Mysti, but you might need to use Glow Up to bring up your point count.

How to Defeat the Ranger Stylists

The Ranger Stylists are available after you beat Fatiqua, and the members include Rene, Mia, Craig, and Anraki, their leader. This group is your last obstacle before you're able to face the Sovereign of Elegant.

Rene's Challenge

Rene is located northwest of the Relic Hill Warp Spire during the day, and his theme is Cool. This means that your outfit choices include Rippling Serenity, Froggy Fashion, and Refined Grace. If you can't reach the point threshold, then you'll want to use Glow Up to upgrade your outfits and increase the points they give you.

Mia's Challenge

Mia is found to the northeast of the Relic Hill Warp Spire during the day, and her theme is Sweet and Retro. Rebirth Wish is a great option since it has both tags, but you can also wear outfits like Scarlet Dream or Symphony of Strings.

Craig's Challenge

Craig is by the Kikball: Pit-a-Pat game during the night, and his theme is Cool and Uniform. Fully Charged and Guard's Resolve both have both of those tags, and you get these outfits while completing the main story, meaning you should have easy access to them. However, you'll likely need to upgrade them with Glow Up to increase your score.

Anraki's Challenge

After beating Mia, Craig, and Rene, you can challenge Anraki on the bridge west of Meadow Wharf during the day. His theme is Elegant and Romance, and Wind of Purity has both of those tags, but you need to upgrade it with Glow Up to get enough points to pass the challenge. Otherwise, you can also wear outfits like Sweet Honey and Fairytale Swan.

How to Defeat the Sovereign of Elegant

Once you defeat all the above stylists, you're ready to challenge the Sovereign of Elegant. Banshee is the Sovereign of Elegant, and you'll find her at Shimmer Pond during the night. Her challenge's theme is Elegant and Formal, so outfits that you might want to use include Wind or Purity, Fairytale Swan, and Sweet Honey. Defeating Banshee gives you the Sovereign of Elegant Medal, which you can exchange at the Florawish Stylist's Guild for crafting materials.