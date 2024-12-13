Quick Links How to Get Calm Thoughts

Infinity Nikki has no shortage of cute outfits to collect or craft, and doing so requires a variety of resources and materials that you might find in Miraland, or receive as rewards for playing the game. Well, Calm Thoughts are one of these resources, except you won't be using them to craft any outfits. Instead, you'll be using them to improve outfits. However, you won't find them early in the game.

Calm Thoughts are a material that is used to evolve outfits, which makes them valuable in a different way than regular crafting materials. The hard part is gathering them, since you have limited options for picking them up.

Maybe you've looked in your inventory and found a few Calm Thoughts there, but had no idea where you picked them up along the way. One of the items that was mailed to players in-game is a few Calm Thoughts, so it's likely that you have a handful of them from that. This also means that it's possible more will be mailed, perhaps for purposes like compensation, if a game-breaking bug appears and has to be fixed, or available through events. Aside from that, there's only one way to get Calm Thoughts right now.

Realm of Breakthrough

Once you finish Chapter 7 for the main story quests and reach the Stylist Heroine rank, you'll unlock the Realm of Breakthrough, which is a trial that you can complete for rewards once a week. The downside is that you don't get many Calm Thoughts each time you complete the trial, meaning that you'll need to run it over multiple weeks to start gathering a decent amount. Since the game is still new, it's possible that more methods for farming Calm Thoughts could be added in the future, which would make evolving outfits a faster process compared to its current state.

It's important to note that there's one type of outfit that doesn't use Calm Thoughts as the evolve material. For outfits that you can only get by purchasing with real money, you need duplicates of that same outfit to evolve it instead of Calm Thoughts. It's a bit unfortunate that you can't use Calm Thoughts, but understandable, seeing as this is a free-to-play game, and it needs a source of income to keep producing content in the future.