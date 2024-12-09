Some games use in-game time systems and include events or quests that are only available at certain times, and Infinity Nikki is among the games that use this type of system. Luckily, Infinity Nikki has a way for you to manipulate the in-game time, so you don't need to find other activities or quests to do in order to wait for the right time for an event or quest.

You won't be able to change time before getting your Pear-Pal in Florawish, but none of the main quests require you to change time before that point. So, if you come across an activity and it's not the right time for it, make sure you've picked up your Pear-Pal to fix that.

How to Change Time

Open your Pear-Pal and select the option that says "Run, Pear-Pal." This brings up a clock with the current in-game time on it, and you can use the circle with arrows to select the time you want it to be in-game. When you select the time, a mini-game takes the place of the clock. It works a bit like Flappy Bird. Tap to keep the bird flying and to increase its height, then stop tapping to lower the bird's height and let it go to the ground. Dodge obstacles to avoid having your screen blocked, which makes it harder to spot upcoming obstacles. However, eating pears will clear up any blocks on your screen.

After finishing the mini-game, the in-game time will be changed to what you set it at in the Pear-Pal. Don't worry about your performance in the mini-game, as you don't need a certain score to change time. It's simply a cute way to pass the in-game time.

Why Change Time

Depending on what you're doing, you might need to speak with certain NPCs or be at a location at a certain time for quests. Additionally, there are materials that you can only collect under certain conditions, such as Sizzblooms, which only bloom at night, meaning that's the only time you can gather them. Therefore, being able to change time as you please is a great way to pick up time-sensitive materials that you might need for progression without having to delay your journey through waiting.