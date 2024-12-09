Quick Links How to Get Cloaks for Momo

Collecting outfits for Nikki is a core mechanic in Infinity Nikki, and it's the system around which all of her abilities are based. However, Nikki's best friend and companion, Momo, can find new outfits during the game as well. Unfortunately, picking up new outfits for Momo takes a long longer than it does for Nikki, unless you're willing to spend some real money on it.

Momo is Nikki's companion throughout Infinity Nikki. As a cat-like creature, he mostly wears capes with little hoods. His default yellow cloak is definitely cute, but the other options that are currently available are also adorable.



There are a couple ways that you can get cloaks for Momo, but finding them requires a bit of digging into various menus and rewards. The main way is through Mira's Journey, which is basically a battle pass or season pass for Infinity Nikki. There are free rewards you can earn as you increase your level in Mira's Journey, but if you want to get a cloak for Momo, you need to purchase the Distant Anthem upgrade, which lets you pick a cloak at Level 30. Luckily, that's not your only option for new Momo Cloaks. It's just the most reliable option, if you plan on playing the game regularly and earning Mira's Journey experience points.

Cloaks Through Resonance

If you look at the rewards for pulling certain banners, you might find a cloak for Momo as a reward. Right now, in the Deep Echoes rewards for the Butterfly Dream banner, the Butterfly cloak for Momo is a reward for 140 pulls. Similarly, the rewards for Blooming Fantasy's banner include the Blooming cloak for Momo at 140 pulls. Since these are limited banners, the rewards will change when they switch to the next limited banner. However, it looks like it'll be a trend that a cloak is available as a reward at 140 pulls.

Increasing Stylist Rank

Earning Stylist Ranks happens as you explore Miraland and complete quests and activities in this world. Different ranks give you rewards when you reach them, and the Legendary rank gives you the Bright Gold Cloak for Momo.

Donating Dew of Inspiration

The final way to get cloaks for Momo currently is through donating Dews of Inspiration to Kilo the Cadenceborn. He rewards you for these donations, and some of the rewards that you can get are the Gentle Breeze, Light Veil, and Sunny Day Momo cloaks.

Finding cloaks for Momo might feel limited, but his outfits have no impact on the game the way that Nikki's outfits do. Instead, they're purely cosmetic. However, since Infinity Nikki only recently launched, it's possible that there will be events or other limited activities added in the future that reward you with a cloak for Momo.