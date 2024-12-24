Nikki Infinity — Embark on a breathtaking journey through time and fashion. Customize your avatar with an endless array of outfits, explore diverse worlds, and craft your style legacy. Solve puzzles, compete in styling battles, and discover the secrets of Nikki’s infinite universe!

All Codes For Infinity Nikki

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Infinity Nikki Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 12/18

NIKKIBEWITHYOU – Redeem code for Shiny Bubbles and Bling

– Redeem code for Shiny Bubbles and Bling NIKKIXWEBTOON – Redeem code for Shiny Bubbles and Bling

– Redeem code for Shiny Bubbles and Bling DISCORDSTYLIST – Redeem code for Freebies

– Redeem code for Freebies REDDITSTYLIST – Redeem code for 50 Shiny Bubbles + 15k Bling

– Redeem code for 50 Shiny Bubbles + 15k Bling GROUPSTYLIST – Redeem code for 10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling

– Redeem code for 10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling PEARFECTGUIDES – Redeem code for Shiny Bubbles and Bling

– Redeem code for Shiny Bubbles and Bling nikkihappybirthday2024 – Redeem code for 500 Diamonds, x2 Energy Crystals, and x12.600k Bling

– Redeem code for 500 Diamonds, x2 Energy Crystals, and x12.600k Bling INGIFT1205 – Redeem code for 50 Threads of Purity and 15,000 Bling

How to Redeem Codes in Infinity Nikki

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Infinity Nikki on your Mobile Device Hit the Settings Cog, then press Other. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Apply. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.