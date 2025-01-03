Infinity Nikki includes plenty of content for you to complete in addition to the main story quests. You have a lot of resources that you need to collect as well, since you need a variety of materials to craft all the outfits that are currently available in-game, particularly Wishful Aurosa, which requires materials that take time to gather. Then, you have resources that you'll find all across Miraland, but you might not know what they're used for at first, much like the Dews of Inspiration.

Dews of Inspiration are rather easy to find in comparison to similar items you can gather, such as Whimstars. However, you won't get help from Momo to find them like you do with Whimstars, so you need to keep your eyes out to spot them as you travel around towns and across Miraland.

How to Get Dews of Inspiration

Dews of Inspiration are the purple star-like objects that you'll find around Miraland with a black outline around them. They tend to be in elevated locations, like on rooftops, stone pillars, and second floor balconies. Luckily, you don't have to make physical contact with the Dews to collect them. Instead, you just need to hit the Dew of Inspiration with your Purifying Orb to remove the black outline from them, and the Dews will travel to you, which counts as collecting them.

How to Use Dews of Inspiration

Close

Dews of Inspiration are turned into Kilo the Cadenceborn, whom you can find at Memorial Mountains. He has 36 levels of rewards, and each reward requires a number of Dews of Inspiration, which varies depending on the level you're at. After you first visit Kilo, you'll see an icon in the bottom left corner of your map of someone holding a gift box, and this indicates that you've collected enough Dews to get Kilo's next reward. Kilo gives you sketches of clothing pieces that form an outfit, which results in the following outfits at the end:

Levels 1-8 : Rebirth Wish

: Rebirth Wish Levels 9-16 : Hometown Breeze

: Hometown Breeze Levels 17-24: Starwish Echoes

After you have the sketches of all the Starwish Echoes pieces, you can continue getting rewards from Kilo up to Level 36, but you won't get more sketches at this point. Instead, you'll be given other beneficial resources, such as Diamonds, Threads of Purity, Resonite Crystals, and Shiny Bubbles. So, if you spot a Dew of Inspiration or two while you're exploring, it's worth taking the time to collect them and make occasional visits to Kilo in Memorial Mountains.