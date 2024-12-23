Infinity Nikki has you explore Miraland with the goal of collecting the Miracle Outfits, but there are plenty of clothing items and other outfits that you'll pick up along the way. You'll also make use of various outfits and clothing items for the variety of side quests you find in Miraland, and not just as part of the primary quests. However, one set of side quests isn't as optional as it might seem at first.

Rather early into the game, you're introduced to Stylist Challenges and Stylist Factions. Each primary area of Miraland has a Stylist Faction, and each faction has four individuals or small groups that you need to defeat in Stylist Challenges to complete the Faction Challenge. It's not clear when you unlock factions, but you need to complete each Faction Challenge to get crafting materials required to make the Wishful Aurosa outfit.

How to Defeat the Golden Daisies

You get to start off with a few easier challenges. The Golden Daisies is a group of three people: Farini, Jiller, and Salai. This challenge is unlocked once you complete "Unexplained Coma Incidents," but you can't face Salai until you defeat both Farini and Jiller.

Farini's Challenge

If you're at the Mayor's Residence in Florawish, then take the road south during the daytime to find Farini talking to Salai where the roads intersect. The theme of Farini's challenge is Elegant, and you already have at least one outfit that can be used to win. Wind of Purity and Sweet Honey are both great options for this challenge, but Fairytale Swan is even better if you have access to it, which you earn through pulling on the permanent banner. If you're struggling to pass this challenge, then look into upgrading your outfits, since that will raise the points they give you when being scored.

Jiller's Challenge

Jiller is also only found during the daytime, and she's located in front of the Florawish Stylist's Guild with Legrand from the Ebony Scissors, whom you can challenge while you're there if you want. Her challenge's theme is Fresh, so the Floral Memory and Flowing Colors outfits are perfect if you have them. Fairytale Swan can be used again here and get you a perfect score rather easily with some Eurekas.

Salai's Challenge

Salai is south of the Mayor's Residence in Florawish next to Farini. Like her companions, Salai can only be found during the day. The theme of her challenge is Cool and Uniform, so the Fully Charged outfit that's been upgraded at least once should be enough to get you a perfect score in this challenge, along with accessories such as Fluttering Heart and Whispering Breeze.

How to Defeat the Ebony Scissors

Close

Like the Golden Daisies, the Ebony Scissors is a group with several members, meaning that you need to complete multiple challenges to officially defeat them. The members you need to face are Kadru, Ramone, Legrand, and Ricardo. Since Ricardo is the leader, you can't challenge him until you beat Kadru, Ramone, and Legrand.

Kadru's Challenge

You can find Kadru to the east of Daisy Inn, and his challenge's theme is Cool. Since you want an outfit that has a high score in the Cool category, your best bet is Rippling Serenity, which you should already have access to at this point, as it's your fishing outfit. If you want a higher score, then pair this outfit with accessories that have a high Cool score, and work on upgrading Rippling Serenity when you have Glow Up available.

Ramone's Challenge

Ramone is found to the south of the Mayor's Residence by the docks. If you go by Salai and Farini, you can spot the docks where he's located, then simply continue down the path. Ramone's challenge theme is Elegant, so Fairytale Swan is perfect if you have it, otherwise Winds of Purity and Sweet Honey are also acceptable outfits for completing this task.

Legrand's Challenge

Legrand is located outside the Florawish Stylist's Guild with Jiller, and you'll only find him during the day. Legrand's challenge theme is Sweet, which makes the Starlit Celebration outfit from Nikki's birthday the perfect option if you have it. Otherwise, Far and Away paired with Sweet accessories should be enough to get you through this challenge.

Ricardo's Challenge

After you beat Kadru, Ramone, and Legrand, you'll be able to challenge Ricardo, who can be found by the docks to the southeast of the Mayor's Residence at night. His challenge theme includes two tags, which are Cool and Simple, so Rippling Serenity is a good option, but you need to upgrade it through Glow Up a few times to get a perfect score in this challenge. Pair it with accessories that have a high Cool or Simple score, and you'll defeat the last of the Ebony Scissors.

How to Defeat Beyond the Basics