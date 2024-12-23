Infinity Nikki has a variety of side quests that you can find around Miraland, and many of them are part of a collection of quests that have you complete similar tasks in different locations, such as the Kindled Inspiration quests. One such set is the Forced Perspective collection, where you're asked to create photographs that appear to show an image that isn't actually there by using a perspective that instills the belief that something is there that isn't, which is a caged bird in this case.

Before anything, you need to head to the Florawish Lane Warp Spire, then cross the bridge and head to the deck of the house to your right. Here, you'll find Ginona, who starts the quest Forced Perspective: Caged Bird.

How to Complete Forced Perspective: Caged Bird

Now that you're next to Ginona and have the quest, you don't need to go anywhere to complete this quest. On the deck, you'll find a table with a cage on it, then two bird balloons on the other side of the deck. Stand near Ginona and face the cage, then enter your photography mode. Choose the option to hide Nikki so that she isn't obstructing your image.

You can complete the quest with Nikki in the image, but hiding her makes it a bit easier to see how you need to line up the photo.

Adjust your angle until you're looking at the cage in a way where one of the bird balloons appears to be inside it. The words "Caged Bird" should appear above the cage when you have the photo set up in a way that will count for the quest, so once you see that, take the photo. When you have your picture, speak with Ginona and select the image you just took from the album that pops up. This completes the quest, and Ginona gives you advice on where to find more Forced Perspective quests.

Forced Perspective: Caged Bird Rewards

As a reward, you receive 10 Diamonds and 3 Upgrade Packs, which are used to improve your camera. Since Diamonds can be used to purchase other materials, including Resonance Crystals, so you can pull outfits from banners, it never hurts to have a healthy supply of them. If you find yourself still short on Diamonds, you can search for more Forced Perspective quests, or redeem some codes.