Infinity Nikki includes a lot of side quests that you can find at random in Miraland, and right now, there are even more of them, because the Companion's Day event is going on, which brings quests like Kindled Inspiration: Friendship Glow with it. Other quests that you can find include the Forced Perspective quests, which ask you to take a photo where the perspective makes the viewer believe that an object is present, or an event is happening, when that isn't the case in reality.

If you've completed Forced Perspective: Caged Bird, you should be able to see the quest marker for Toran's location on your map, which is where you'll pick up the Forced Perspective: Capture the Thief quest. Otherwise, you can speak with Toran and pick up The Missing Floof, which also gives you Forced Perspective: Capture the Thief.

Toran, the NPC who gives you this Forced Perspective quest, can be found to the west of the Mayor's Residence. More specifically, you'll find him by the Kingdom Guards' Office, because he's looking to take a photo of a captured thief, and he feels like the guards' office is the best place to capture the kind of photo he wants. Since he's inexperienced, he'd like you to take a photo that fits this theme.

To complete this task, head over to the east side of the guards' office. Here, you'll find a wanted poster of a thief on the wall, and an iron fence. For this challenge, you need to put the thief behind bars, but not in the normal way. Stand in the field and face the building, positioning yourself, so the poster is behind the bars of the fence, creating the illusion of a captured thief. Go into your photo mode and adjust your view until the words "Jailed Thief" appear above the poster. This means that the image will count towards completing the quest.

Speak with Toran again to turn in the image and receive your reward, which is 10 Diamonds and 3 Upgrade Packs. The Upgrade Packs are especially useful, since they're the way that you can upgrade your camera. Of course, Diamonds are also a great reward due to the many resources they can be used to purchase, including Resonance Crystals.