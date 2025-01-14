Right now, Infinity Nikki is in the middle of its Shooting Star Season, which gives you access to quests and items that you can't find in-game otherwise. Since most of the main quests for the season are part of chains, you might not realize that you need to complete specific quests as a prerequisite for other quests. For Friendship is Bubbling, it's not outright part of a chain, but you need to finish a few other quests first to make the necessary NPCs available for it.

If you look at Friendship is Bubbling in your activities menu, you might see a message that Pepo and Polly are unavailable. This usually appears if it's the wrong time of day to find an NPC, but in this case, it's because you haven't completed the prerequisite quests yet.

How to Complete Friendship is Bubbling

First, you need to unlock the quest by completing Mystery of the Lake Monster and Thanks, Fish Knight! Then, you can pick up Friendship is Bubbling from Pepo at the Leisureely Anglers Florawish Branch. He explains that Polly wants to make a dress inspired by the Pink Ribbon Eels, but he has no idea what kind of dress it should be. So, he asks Nikki to go speak with Polly while wearing something that looks like a Pink Ribbon Eel. You can find Polly north of the Leisureely Anglers location, but only during the daytime.

What to Wear

While this quest seems like it'll be similar to a Kindled Inspiration quest, it's actually a Styling Challenge. When you go to speak with Polly, you'll initiate a Styling Challenge with her that requires you to wear Sweet and Cute clothes, such as Starlit Celebration. If you weren't able to get this outfit, you can pick another Sweet option. Unlike the Faction Challenges, you don't need too high of a score to pass the challenge with a perfect rating.

Finish the Quest

After inspiring Polly, Pepo shows up, and it's decided that this is the perfect photo moment to capture their friendship. Go into photo mode and take a picture that has both Polly and Pepo in it. You can join them if you want, or you can use the Hide Nikki option to get a clear image of just them. Speak with Polly and hand her the photo you took, and with that, Friendship is Bubbling is complete.