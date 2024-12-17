Collecting Miracle Outfits is a core feature of Infinity Nikki, as you need these outfits to save Miraland, which is the reason that you were given the Heart of Infinity. One of these Miracle Outfits is the Wishful Aurosa outfit, and crafting it means that you'll need to gather some rare materials that you might not have encountered so far, including Golden Dew.

Golden Dew is required to craft the Golden Diadem, which is the headpiece for the Wishful Aurosa outfit. It only requires a single Golden Dew to craft, but the problem is that getting that one Dew might take you a bit of time.

How to Get Golden Dew

The key to getting a Golden Dew is the Style Challenges in Breezy Meadows, as the Golden Dew is given to you when you give the Sovereign of Elegant Medal to the Stylist's Guild in Florawish. You earn this medal by defeating Banshee, the Sovereign of Elegant, but that means you have to first defeat the Green Masks, Great Meadows, and Rangers.

How to Find and Beat Banshee

After you defeat Anraki from the Rangers, he tells you to ask Dada at the Stylist's Guild for information on Banshee. She informs you that Banshee is found near Shimmer Pond in Breezy Meadows. When you get there, the quest marker has you go near a tree by the pond. You'll only be able to find Banshee at night, so if you arrive while it's daytime, then you can change time to night and avoid waiting for time to pass in-game. The timeframe you want for finding Banshee is 22:00–4:00.

Now, it's time to challenge Banshee. You need 46,000 points to win this challenge, and the theme is Elegant Dance. This means that the type of outfits you want are Elegant and Formal. If you have access to outfits from banners, such as the Breezy Tea Time outfit or Fairytale Swan, then you'll find it easier to reach the number of points needed to get a perfect score against Banshee. Luckily, you can get pulls through logging in and completing event tasks, or by exchanging Diamonds for pulls, and you can get some extra Diamonds through redeeming codes.

Then, once you defeat Banshee, you can exchange the Sovereign of Elegant Medal for a Golden Dew and craft the Golden Diadem for the Wishful Aurosa outfit.