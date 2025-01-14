In Infinity Nikki, each season brings with it quests that can only be completed during that season, and that means you might have to visit locations or complete tasks that you haven't done yet in-game. Luckily, the map isn't too big, and the quest markers are generally where they need to be, which isn't the case in every game that includes them. As a result, you should be able to complete all the Shooting Star Season activities you want to get done, even with the season coming to a close soon.

While there are several side quests that are available during the Shooting Star Season, there's a main quest for the season itself that teaches you about this festival. During these quests, you'll end up being asked to visit Granny Angelica's house.

Where to Find Granny Angelica's House

The main aspect that makes it difficult to find Granny Angelica's house is that it's not marked on the map, like the Mayor's Residence or Stylist's Guild. It's also not around other houses in the Florawish area, and it's instead located mostly by itself. The easiest way to find it is to head to the Wishing Tree, then take the path that goes south. This leads you right to Granny Angelica's house, which is the house at the end of that path on the map.

Granny Angelica's Schedule

Granny Angelica is part of the Truth and Celebration quest, which is after Good Decor, Bad Decor in the season's main quest chain. You and the guards suspect that the strange decorations that appear on a few statues are the work of some children in Florawish, and you assume that they'll be visiting Granny Angelica. However, her location is different during the day compared to her location during the night.

While you can find her by the Wishing Tree during the daytime, you need to visit her at her house for this quest, which means you need it to be nighttime, when she's found just outside her door. If you don't want to wait for time to pass in-game, you can use your Pear-Pal to change the time to night.

After speaking with Granny Angelica and the kids, you need to return to the High Corridor of the Dream Warehouse for a surprise. Once you watch the cutscene at the Dream Warehouse, you'll have successfully completed this short quest chain for the Shooting Star Season.