The popular fashion RPG Infinity Nikki will be heading to Steam sometime soon, and if you wishlist the game, the publisher Infold Games will be providing rewards for set goals being hit. The Steam version will make it easier for many PC gamers to access the game. Achievements, controller support, and social integration will all be included with the Steam version.

Close

Infinity Nikki Will Be Available on Steam in the Future

"For Infold Games, this marks a meaningful step forward in bringing Infinity Nikki to a wider audience while providing players with a more connected experience across platforms," said Infold Games in the press release.

Ever since the game's launch in December 2024, Infinity Nikki has needed a unique client to open the game on PC. Now, it will soon be more streamlined for many who decide to game on Steam. This is why Epic Games exclusivity with other titles has been frustrating for many. Despite not being on Steam, the game reached over 10 million downloads in just four days. It has now hit a milestone of over 20 million downloads.

Those who have already begun Infinity Nikki on Infold's client may be happy to know they can continue their save on the Steam version. This also applies to the PS5 and mobile versions of Infinity Nikki as well.

Currently, no Steam release date has been given for Infinity Nikki. It simply says Coming Soon. You can wishlist the game, however, and Infold Games has listed some wishlist goals for rewards. They include:

10,000 Wishlists - Live Wallpaper

50,000 Wishlists - Concept Art

100,000 Wishlists - "More Surprises"

200,000 Wishlists - "The Final Surprise"

Related How to Find Granny Angelica's House in Infinity Nikki Finish Truth and Celebration by speaking with Granny Angelica at her house.

Infinity Nikki System Requirements

Some may find Infinity Nikki difficult to run on their PC. It runs on Unreal Engine 5 and has these minimum system requirements, according to the Steam listing:

OS: Windows10 22H2

Windows10 22H2 Processor: i5-6600/R5 1500X

i5-6600/R5 1500X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060/RX 590/Intel Arc A380

GTX 1060/RX 590/Intel Arc A380 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 60 GB available space

The recommended system requirements are the following:

OS: Windows10 22H2

Windows10 22H2 Processor: i7-6700/R5 2600

i7-6700/R5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: RTX 2060/RTX 3050 Laptop/RX 5700 XT/Intel Arc A580

RTX 2060/RTX 3050 Laptop/RX 5700 XT/Intel Arc A580 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 60 GB available space

If you haven't tried Infinity Nikki, you may want to check it out as it's been received well by critics. It has an 80 Top Critic score on OpenCritic with 88% of outlets recommending the title.

"Infinity Nikki is a delightful dress-up experience worth checking out on a whim," said our sister site DualShockers. "Its creative gameplay provides countless opportunities to create a perfect look for Nikki with near-limitless clothing options and accessories."