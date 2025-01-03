With crafting a primary game mechanic, Infinity Nikki has a wide variety of items that you'll come across during your journey in Miraland. While some materials are used for crafting outfits, other materials are used to upgrade outfits instead, increasing the number of points they give you when you challenge another stylist. Upgrading your outfits is a necessity as you complete challenges, too, especially with the Wishing Woods Stylist Faction.

Heartfelt Thoughts are a material that's on the harder side to collect, as you need to progress fairly far into the main story to unlock the only challenge that rewards them. However, since Heartfelt Thoughts are used to upgrade 5-Star outfits, it makes sense that they can't be easily gathered.

How to Get Heartfelt Thoughts

The method of getting Heartfelt Thoughts is similar to how you get Calm Thoughts, and that's through doing Realm Challenges. In fact, you'll pick up both of these materials through the Realm of Breakthrough, specifically. You can access Realm Challenges by interacting with any Warp Spire after you unlock the first Realms. However, the Realm of Breakthrough is the last Realm Challenge you unlock, and you need to complete Chapter 7 of the main story to gain access to it.

Limited Challenge Access

The Realm of Breakthrough costs 60 Vital Energy to enter, but you can also only complete it for rewards once a week. Realm Challenges are quick to complete, and you recharge Vital Energy over time anyway, so it's worth trying to log on each week to go through the challenges and pick up rewards to prepare for whatever the next update might bring. This is especially true since you won't get that many Calm Thoughts and Heartfelt Thoughts each week, so it'll take a few weeks to gather enough to use. Additionally, you have a chance to pick up new Eurekas as rewards, and gaining more Mira Experience is hardly a bad thing.

The Importance of Heartfelt Thoughts

The description of Heartfelt Thoughts being the material used for upgrading 5-Star outfits is enough to explain their importance, but it's especially important to make note of the fact that this means you need them if you want to upgrade Wishful Aurosa, the first Miracle Outfit you can craft. So, it might seem tedious to farm Realm Challenges each week, but it's definitely worth it for the rewards you get from them.