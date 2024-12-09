Quick Links How to Get Floof Yarn

In Infinity Nikki, you'll need to gather a wide variety of items to use as crafting materials so you can make the outfits you need to progress through the story. At the beginning, you'll find the items you need for crafting simply existing in the world, since you start off by using materials like Daisies and Woolfruit to make new outfits. However, once you reach Florawish, outfits start requiring materials that are trickier to collect.

The trick to collecting specific materials often lies in the outfits you need to use and where you need to go to find the materials. At least when it comes to collecting Floof Yarn, you won't even have to leave Florawish to start gathering it.

How to Get Floof Yarn

Floor Yarn is essentially an animal by-product, meaning that you collect it through grooming animals. Specifically, you need to groom furry animals, like the little dogs found in Florawish. In order to groom animals, you need an outfit with the animal grooming ability.

Getting an Animal Grooming Outfit

While working through the main quests, you'll have a task early on to speak with Jean and Ruby in Florawish. They ask for Floof Yarn, and this request unlocks the Bye-Bye Dust outfit sketch in the Heart of Infinity. After accepting the quest, follow these steps.

Open the Heart of Infinity menu. Purchase the Bye-Bye Dust sketch using two Whimstars. Find Bye-Bye Dust in your Sketch menu. Hit Select All and craft the outfit using 4 Daisies and 24 Threads of Purity.

If you don't have the materials, you can find multiple Whimstars around Florawish with Momo's help, and there are Daisies growing in the grass in town. So, you should be able to gather what you need quickly.

Using an Animal Grooming Outfit

After crafting Bye-Bye Dust, the last empty ability bubble in the bottom right of your screen is filled in with a brush. Now, when you get close to animals, a brush symbol appears above them. If you use the animal grooming ability while that brush symbol is present, you'll brush the animal and collect a material from it. For Floof Yarn, you need a small furry animal to groom, so the dogs around the tree you met Jean and Ruby by are perfect for collecting it.

Some animals are skittish and run away when you approach, but if you hold down the ability button for animal grooming, you'll sneak towards them. This lets you get close enough to groom them and collect more crafting materials. As you unlock more collecting outfits, you'll have to swap the active ones, which also swaps the animal grooming ability for the ability of the new outfits, such as bug catching. However, they all work using the same mechanics in general.

