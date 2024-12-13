Quick Links How to Complete Kindled Inspiration: Blossom Walk

You'll come across plenty of side quests at random while exploring the world of Miraland in Infinity Nikki, and the Kindled Inspiration quests series is one you can start doing as soon as you get to Florawish, the first town you visit. In exchange for completing these quests, you earn rewards, such as Diamonds and sketches for new cute outfits. However, they can be a bit tricky.

The toughest part of the Kindled Inspiration quests is that they give you almost no information about what piece of clothing you need to wear to fulfill the task. There are hints, but you might not always have the item required when you first pick up the quest either. All together, these circumstances result in a challenging collection of side quests.

How to Complete Kindled Inspiration: Blossom Walk

First, you need to pick up the Blossom Walk quest in Florawish. You'll pick it up automatically if you stand near the older woman who waters her flowers during the day at the house to the east of Daisy's Inn. Her name is Narci, and she makes a comment about flowers needing tender, loving care. If you speak with her, she says that she ends up trampling her flowers some days, even though she tries not to, and she'd love shoes that won't harm the flowers. This is your hint about how to complete the quest.

Which Shoes to Wear

Narci wants shoes that won't harm her flowers, and you have just the pair she needs. If you don't have the pair she needs, you can buy them right in Florawish by heading to Marques Boutique. The shoes you're looking for are called Floral Stroll. They'll cost you 13,600 Bling to pick up, but that shouldn't be a problem, as if you're short, you can redeem codes for extra Bling.

After buying the shoes, equip them, then return to Narci and speak with her. She loves your shoes, and in exchange for the design, she gives you 20 Diamonds and the Breeze-Kissed Blooms sketch. From here, you can continue working on other Kindled Inspiration quests in Florawish, or get back into the main quests and uncovering the mystery of the Heart of Infinity that you've been given.