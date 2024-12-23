Infinity Nikki is a game where outfits are the key to, well, everything, and side quests are no exception. For the Kindled Inspiration side quests, you need to spark the flame of inspiration in NPCs by finding and wearing a specific clothing item based on what they need inspiration for, such as Kindled Inspiration: Warm Protection wanting you to find gloves practical for guards, but ones that can still keep their hands warm.

Kindled Inspiration: Friendship Glow doesn't break this pattern, but it is a quest that counts towards the limited-time Companion's Day events, which means that it counts towards earning you the title Best Partners, along with other quests, such as Photo Investigation: Floof Triplets.

How to Complete Kindled Inspiration: Friendship Glow

You can pick up this quest by speaking with Emabul in Florawish, who you can find to the east of the Wishing Tree. Emabul has almost the perfect outfit to celebrate her first Companion's Day with Jumpy, but she feels like something is missing. She'd like to find a hair accessory that's as cute as Jumpy, her blushbunny companion.

Luckily, you already have the accessory needed to inspire Emabul. Specifically, you need to open up your wardrobe, go to your hair accessory selection, and then find and equip Twinkling Refractions, which looks like a small clip of golden bunny ears. Since this item is part of the Bubbly Voyage outfit, you'll have it in your wardrobe before you even arrive in Florawish. Once you have it equipped, speak with Emabul again.

Kindled Inspiration: Friendship Glow Rewards

When you speak with Emabul again, she wants to use your hair accessory as inspiration for a design with which you agree. While you often get a sketch for a new clothing piece as a reward for Kindled Inspiration quests, that's not the case for Friendship Glow. Instead, you only get 30 Diamonds as a reward, but the quest counts towards the Companion's Day event, where you're able to pick up more Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, and even the Best Partners title.

Since Companion's Day is a limited-time event, you don't have long to login and pick up the rewards that you might want before they're gone. Even the Diamonds and Shiny Bubbles alone are worth grabbing, since the Diamonds can be used to get other resources, and Shiny Bubbles are needed to upgrade your outfits, which you need to do in order to defeat Stylist Factions.