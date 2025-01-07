The season of shooting stars is in full swing in Infinity Nikki, and that means that new quests and activities are available for a limited time. While this is a quest that's part of the new season, the way that this Kindled Inspiration quest works is the same as the rest of the quests in this series. If you haven't done any Kindled Inspiration quests yet, the goal is to wear the correct clothing to inspire an NPC based on what problem they're having.

Unlike most Kindled Inspiration quests, Kindled Inspiration: Lucky Clothing is only available during the season of shooting stars. Therefore, you need to find and complete it before the season ends if you want to get its rewards. The nice part about the quest, however, is that you already have the clothing you need to wear to complete it.

How to Complete Kindled Inspiration: Lucky Clothing

First, you need to find and start the quest. If you've done the Breezy Meadow Faction Challenge, you'll be familiar with the NPC for this quest, because you challenge them during your journey to find and defeat the Sovereign of Elegant. Mysti is looking for some inspiration, and you'll find her to the northeast of the Cicia Art Academy Field Base Warp Spire. When you're nearby, you can overhear her talking about her troubles. If you haven't done any quests with her, then the Lucky Clothing quest is under her "About divination results" dialogue option. Here, she explains that she wants you to put on simple clothes for fishing to help an unlucky soul.

What to Wear

You get the outfit you need to wear early on in the game while working on the main quests, as it's your fishing outfit: Rippling Serenity. Once you have it on, speak with Mysti again and pick the same dialogue option about her divination results. This time, Mysti says that she now knows exactly what to wear for fishing, and she believes that she'll be able to catch a Pink Ribbon Eel this time. As a reward, you get 30 Diamonds, 100 Shiny Bubbles, and 30,000 Blings.

If you haven't, it's worth going to catch some Pink Ribbon Eels yourself, especially since they won't be available for very long. Not only can you get random rewards for exchanging them with Mitcheli, but you can also check off tasks required to earn the Path of Starlight Outfit.