Kindled Inspiration: Weave Fantasy is a bit different from other quests in this series, particularly because you don't need to find only one specific item. Instead, you have quite a variety of options for clothing items that can be used to complete this quest. However, that doesn't mean that you don't need to follow some guidelines to please Bianbo.

How to Complete Kindled Inspiration: Weave Fantasy

Bianbo is the quest giver for this one, which means you need access to the Wishing Woods in order to pick it up. Since you can't enter the Wishing Woods until you have the quest, "Mysterious Wishing Woods" in Chapter 5 of the main story, then your only option is to keep progressing until you have the quest. Then, you'll be sent to receive the permit that will finally let you enter the Wishing Woods. You'll find Bianbo to the east of the big tree in this area, across the river.

Clothing Pieces That Inspire Bianbo

Instead of wearing one specific clothing item, Bianbo wants you to wear two clothing items that both have the Fantasy tag on them, and they can't be from the same outfit. The easiest way to find items that fit this is:

Open your wardrobe. Use the filter to show only items with the Fantasy tag. Pick two items and check that they aren't part of the same outfit, which is listed at the bottom of the item's description.

Some clothing items that suit these conditions include Twinkling Refractions from Bubbly Voyage, Paired Flight, and all the Far and Away outfit. If you have Far and Away, then you can pick any item from that set to wear, then equip Twinkling Refractions. Since you have the Bubbly Voyage outfit before arriving in Florawish, you can count on having that clothing piece for sure, which means you only need one more with the Fantasy tag, which all pieces from Far and Away have. Once you have these items equipped, speak with Bainbo again to receive 10 Diamonds and the Bottle of Truth Sketch.