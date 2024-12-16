Since Infinity Nikki is a game that focuses on collecting outfits and dressing up to conquer obstacles, you need to work on crafting a wide variety of clothes. This is especially true for the Kindled Inspiration quests, as each one has you wear a particular clothing item to complete the quest and properly inspire the questgiver, for which they reward you with a new sketch and items like Diamonds. The problem is that finding the item you need can be a bit tough.

Like the other Kindled Inspiration quests, Yesteryear's She doesn't give you a lot to work with. Alber says that he wants to create a new hairstyle to honor Liliana, Florawish's most beloved mayor from the past. However, he can't find the inspiration for it, and he wishes he could see her famous dress again to help him.

How to Get the Paper Crane's Flight Dress

The dress you need for Kindled Inspiration: Yesteryear's She is called Paper Crane's Flight. You might already have the sketch for this dress, or have it crafted, in which case you can equip it and speak with Alber to complete the quest. But if you don't have Paper Crane's Flight, you can get the sketch and materials for it without many issues.

To craft Paper Crane's Flight, you need 2 Foodie Bees, 2 Floof Yarns, and 120 Threads of Purity.

You receive the sketch for Paper Crane's Flight by donating Dews of Inspiration to Kilo the Cadenceborn. This sketch is the second reward you get from him, which means you need a total of 33 Dews to get it. You use 3 for the first level, then another 30 for the second level. So, you can either collect 33 or more before going to Kilo the first time, or you can visit him twice. You'll find him in Memorial Mountains.

Dews of Inspiration

Dews of Inspiration are one of many items you can collect around Miraland. These are the purple sprite-like stars that are wrapped in black, so you need to purify them in order to collect them. Luckily, you'll find an abundance of them around Florawish and Memorial Mountains, making it easy to collect enough to give Kilo in return for Paper Crane's Flight.

How to Complete Kindled Inspiration: Yesteryear's She

Close

Now, you should have Paper Crane's Flight ready and equipped. If you haven't picked up the quest already, you'll get it once you talk to Alber, who's by the statue of Liliana near the Mayor's Residence. After you have the quest and your dres