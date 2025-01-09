In a world filled with wishes, magic, and myths, it's not surprising that Infinity Nikki brings up the topic of a lake monster in its new season of shooting stars. This means that you have access to quests and rewards that are only available for a short amount of time, and one of those quests is the Mystery of the Lake Monster. It might seem like it'll be a tough quest based on the name alone, but it's actually pretty quick to complete.

While some quests this season have you catching Pink Ribbon Eels, this quest has you investigating sightings of a lake monster that has left at least one Miraland citizen afraid of trying to fish and participating in the festivities of this season.

How to Complete Mystery of the Lake Monster

First, go to the Leisureely Anglers Florawish Branch Warp Spire, where you'll find the bulk of the festivities for this season. On the deck outside the building here, you can find Donald during the day, and speaking to him is how you'll begin this quest. He explains that there's been a lake monster sighted at night, and he's afraid to try catching Pink Ribbon Eels because of it. So, he asks you to return at night and find out what's going on in the lake.

When it's night, you need to go down both sets of steps from the building to the docks on the lake's shore, then take a left to find Fluffy with his dapper little bow tie. The first time you speak with him, he's rather stressed. So, Momo suggests grooming him to calm him down before you talk to him again. Equip your grooming outfit and use its ability while standing next to Fluffy to calm him down and pick up a Floof Yarn. Talk to Fluffy again afterward, and he explains that the lake monster was a big misunderstanding, and he was just trying to participate in the events in his own way.

Finishing the Quest

With new information about the lake monster, which is actually just Fluffy, you need to speak with Donald once more when it's daytime. You'll find him in the same location, and you can explain that there's nothing for him to be afraid of. As a reward for your efforts, you receive 30 Diamonds, 100 Threads of Purity, and 30,000 Blings.