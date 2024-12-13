The Observation quests in Infinity Nikki make you explore various locations and pay attention to their features, because Aventura will test your knowledge of each place by asking you questions. Luckily, these questions tend to be rather easy. You just need to make sure you count what you see at each location, since most of them revolve around how many of a specific objects are located at the place in question.

The Swan Gazebo isn't far from Florawish, so it won't take long to walk there. All you need to do is warp to the Florawish Lane spire and head south. You should be able to follow that path until you hit a left turn, which takes you straight to the gazebo. For further reference, you can find the gazebo to the east of the Bug Catcher's Cabin. If you have the cabin's warp point available, it's likely your fastest option.

Observation: Swan Gazebo's Question and Answer

Aventura's question for Observation: Swan Gazebo is simply about how many pillars the gazebo has to support it. Of course, he gives you four answers to choose from: four, five, six, and eight. The correct answer is six, so pick that, and you'll successfully complete this quest.

Other Activities at the Swan Gazebo

However, while you're at the gazebo, you can also work towards the Moments of Travel event, which has a task that requires you to have Momo take a picture of Nikki as she stands in the gazebo. Moments of Travel is part of the Wishfield Journal, so you only have a few weeks left to complete tasks for it.

In addition to working towards Moments of Travel, you can find a few extra treasures at the Swan Gazebo. The first is a chest that's on the other side of the structure, which contains the sketch for Starry Vigil. Then, you can use Momo's vision to find a Whimstar to the right of the gazebo, if you're facing the front of it.

This Whimstar requires you to find a star in the area before you can collect it, but the star is hiding in plain sight. Around the gazebo, there are vines with pink flowers draping from the gazebo to a pillar on the side. Hanging from those vines is a little star ornament that you can jump and interact with to pick up the Whimstar. Once done, you'll have what you can get from Swan Gazebo for the time being.