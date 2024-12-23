Infinity Nikki seems to always have limited events going on at any given time, and right now, that event is Companion's Day. By completing quests and tasks related to Companion's Day, you can earn rewards like a new title and outfit, alongside standard rewards like Diamonds. Luckily, many of these quests are rather straightforward, like Photo Investigation: Floof Triplets.

As you might expect, the hardest part of having triplets is telling them apart if they're identical. In this case, they are. It turns out that Fresnay has a photo of her three floofs, who all look the same, and she wants help telling them apart, since her eyesight isn't as good as it once was.

How to Complete Photo Investigation: Floof Triplets

Fresnay is a woman you can find outside the Florawish Stylist's Guild next to the kids playing with chalk. Her three floofs are Ace, Deuce, and Trey. She says that she tells them apart by their personalities when you ask if they have distinct features. Ace is shy and likes to hide. Deuce is lively and runs around, while Trey loves to sleep. Specifically, she wants to know which floof in her photo is Ace.

Given what Fresnay tells you about each floof's personality, it doesn't take long to figure out that Ace is the floof hiding in the flower bush. Use your cursor to select Ace, to which Fresnay gratefully acknowledges that the floof you picked is, indeed, Ace. To express her thanks, she rewards you with 30 Diamonds and 100 Threads of Purity.

Companion's Day Activities

This quest counts towards the Fun Encounters section of your Companion's Day Invitation, which you can find in Events. If you complete Accept the Invitation, Fun Encounters, and Fix the Flicker, then you're rewarded with Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, Bling, Threads of Purity, and the title Best Partners. Additionally, one of the limited banners is for Croaker's Whisper, a cute Electrician outfit, and you can earn Resonance Crystals to pull from the banner through the Companion's Day Gift section of Events, which simply requires you to log in each day.

Like most limited events, you don't have a lot of time to complete these activities. So, if there are any rewards here that catch your eye, make sure you hop into the game to pick them up.

