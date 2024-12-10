Singaporean developer Infold Games has announced that Infinity Nikki has reached a major milestone in just four days since its release. The open world fashion game has now reached over ten million downloads worldwide.

A Cozy New World

Infinity Nikki is the fifth game in the Nikki series of mobile fashion games that started over a decade ago with Nikki Up2U. The new title aims for a more realistic, vast open world that the player can explore and costumes may unlock special skills to use. It's currently available on Android, iOS devices, PC through Epic Store, and PlayStation 5.

As with other games in the series, Infinity Nikki is a free-to-play title, but there are microtransactions that will give players a boost when it comes to unlocking outfits. One such element is the Stellarite crystals, which can be bought using real-life money on the Pearl-Pal menu. With this premium currency, it's possible to directly buy outfits. Players can also get featured bundles and other deals in this virtual store.

Besides unlocking clothes, the game features an open world to explore, styling battles and other activities to make the cozy experience significantly richer. There's also a main story that we regard as important to tackle before exploring the wilderness in our list of tips and tricks.

Taking into account players from all over the world, there have now been over ten million downloads of the game on all the platforms it's currently available on. This number is especially impressive as the game came out on December 5, so it has only had four days to amass a huge number of interested players exploring its world.

To celebrate this achievement, the company has not only shared a new illustration on their X (formerly Twitter) account, but also added a few free rewards. From now until December 31, 2024, players will be able to claim 10 Resonite Crystals, which gives new chances for the player to draw costumes on Infinity Nikki's Permanent Banners. After that date, the mail with this bonus will expire, so players have to redeem it before this deadline.

As of right now, there's only a single permanent banner in the game, which is called Distant Sea, and it offers four five-star outfits, each tied to one of the Style categories (Fresh, Elegant, Sexy or Sweet). There's also a Cool category, but there are currently no five-star options for it. Keep in mind that players can save the Resonite Crystals currency instead of spending it right now if they don't find the banner appealing.

This new bonus for the milestone celebration isn't the only one the game has to offer, though. The game has an official Discord that keeps track of all the bonuses that are currently available and there are many of them. If you'd like to learn how to make use of this resource inside the game, we have a guide on how to redeem the codes that includes an updated list of them.