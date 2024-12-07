Infinity Nikki has so many costumes to unlock, and if you get any codes, they'll likely help you on your journey to get them. You'll receive Diamonds, Bling, and more for inputting codes that the developer sends out on social media and other channels.
Where to Input Codes
To enter codes in Infinity Nikki, you'll want to head into the pause menu (your Pear-Pal) after reaching the first main town. The option to go into the menu is available early in your experience after a short tutorial section. Once there, hold the R2 button (or RT on an Xbox controller) and select the gear symbol at the bottom of the screen. From here, switch to the "Other" tab. The last option on this tab is "Redeem Code." Press the cross button (or A) and then press triangle (Y) to enter the redeem code.
All Current Codes (as of December 2024)
Thankfully, Infinity Nikki has an official Discord and lists all the redeemable codes in a thread. This will keep you up-to-date whenever a new code is available. These are all the codes that you can input right now in this fashion open-world game: By the way, Diamonds are similar to Genshin Impact's Primogem currency and Stellarite are like Genesis Crystals.
|
infinitynikki1205
|
20 Revelation Crystals
|
BDAYSURPRISE
|
126 Diamonds
|
GIFTFROMMOMO
|
80 Diamonds
|
GIFTTONIKKI
|
90 Diamonds
|
DISCORDSTYLIST
|
50 Threads of Purity and 15K Bling
|
nikkihappybirthday2024
|
500 Diamonds, 2 Energy Crystals, and 12,600 Bling
|
NIKKITHEBEST
|
126 Diamonds
|
QUACKQUACK
|
126 Diamonds
|
REDDITSTYLIST
|
50 Shiny Bubbles and 15K Bling
|
GROUPSTYLIST
|
10 Pyramid and 15K Bling
|
NIKKIBEWITHYOU
|
126 Diamonds
|
NIKKIRELEASE
|
50 Threads of Purity, 15K Bling
|
INGIFT1205
|
50 Threads of Purity, 15K Bling
|
無限暖暖公測FB社團限定
|
10 Pyramid, 15K Bling
|
インフィニキDISCORD
|
50 Threads of Purity, 15K Bling
|
無限暖暖公測開啟
|
50 Shiny Bubbles, 15K Bling
|
dreamweavernikki
|
520 Diamonds
Other Benefits to Consider
You can get even more goodies by completing Courses from the main menu. They typically give you 5 Diamonds. Some of the goals include the following:
- Collect 20 Elegant Clothes
- Collect 5 Fresh Clothes
- Get Sweet Clothes
- Make 5 Sexy Clothes
- Find 5 Cool Clothes
- Collect 10 clothes with labels
- Get 1 Rare Piece
- Find 3 Ability Outfits
- Collect 1 Stylish Outfit
Once you've finished a Course, go to that particular menu and redeem it by pressing the cross button (A) on each goal completed. Most of these goals also have stages to them, so you can get even more Diamonds for reaching these milestones. You'll reach certain stages of success. For example, if you reach Rookie Stylist by completing these Courses, you'll get one Resonite Crystal, 10,000 Bling, and a Rookie Stylist badge.
