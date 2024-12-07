Infinity Nikki has so many costumes to unlock, and if you get any codes, they'll likely help you on your journey to get them. You'll receive Diamonds, Bling, and more for inputting codes that the developer sends out on social media and other channels.

Redeem codes in the Settings menu.

Where to Input Codes

To enter codes in Infinity Nikki, you'll want to head into the pause menu (your Pear-Pal) after reaching the first main town. The option to go into the menu is available early in your experience after a short tutorial section. Once there, hold the R2 button (or RT on an Xbox controller) and select the gear symbol at the bottom of the screen. From here, switch to the "Other" tab. The last option on this tab is "Redeem Code." Press the cross button (or A) and then press triangle (Y) to enter the redeem code.

All Current Codes (as of December 2024)

Thankfully, Infinity Nikki has an official Discord and lists all the redeemable codes in a thread. This will keep you up-to-date whenever a new code is available. These are all the codes that you can input right now in this fashion open-world game: By the way, Diamonds are similar to Genshin Impact's Primogem currency and Stellarite are like Genesis Crystals.

infinitynikki1205 20 Revelation Crystals BDAYSURPRISE 126 Diamonds GIFTFROMMOMO 80 Diamonds GIFTTONIKKI 90 Diamonds DISCORDSTYLIST 50 Threads of Purity and 15K Bling nikkihappybirthday2024 500 Diamonds, 2 Energy Crystals, and 12,600 Bling NIKKITHEBEST 126 Diamonds QUACKQUACK 126 Diamonds REDDITSTYLIST 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15K Bling GROUPSTYLIST 10 Pyramid and 15K Bling NIKKIBEWITHYOU 126 Diamonds NIKKIRELEASE 50 Threads of Purity, 15K Bling INGIFT1205 50 Threads of Purity, 15K Bling 無限暖暖公測FB社團限定 10 Pyramid, 15K Bling インフィニキDISCORD 50 Threads of Purity, 15K Bling 無限暖暖公測開啟 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15K Bling dreamweavernikki 520 Diamonds

Other Benefits to Consider

You can get even more goodies by completing Courses from the main menu. They typically give you 5 Diamonds. Some of the goals include the following:

Collect 20 Elegant Clothes

Collect 5 Fresh Clothes

Get Sweet Clothes

Make 5 Sexy Clothes

Find 5 Cool Clothes

Collect 10 clothes with labels

Get 1 Rare Piece

Find 3 Ability Outfits

Collect 1 Stylish Outfit

Once you've finished a Course, go to that particular menu and redeem it by pressing the cross button (A) on each goal completed. Most of these goals also have stages to them, so you can get even more Diamonds for reaching these milestones. You'll reach certain stages of success. For example, if you reach Rookie Stylist by completing these Courses, you'll get one Resonite Crystal, 10,000 Bling, and a Rookie Stylist badge.

Infinity Nikki Adventure Open-World Dress-Up RPG Platform(s) PC , Mobile , Android , iOS PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4 Released December 5, 2024 Developer(s) Papergames , Infold Games Publisher(s) Papergames