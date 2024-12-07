Quick Links

Infinity Nikki has so many costumes to unlock, and if you get any codes, they'll likely help you on your journey to get them. You'll receive Diamonds, Bling, and more for inputting codes that the developer sends out on social media and other channels.

Where to redeem codes in Infinity Nikki
Redeem codes in the Settings menu.

Where to Input Codes

To enter codes in Infinity Nikki, you'll want to head into the pause menu (your Pear-Pal) after reaching the first main town. The option to go into the menu is available early in your experience after a short tutorial section. Once there, hold the R2 button (or RT on an Xbox controller) and select the gear symbol at the bottom of the screen. From here, switch to the "Other" tab. The last option on this tab is "Redeem Code." Press the cross button (or A) and then press triangle (Y) to enter the redeem code.

All Current Codes (as of December 2024)

Thankfully, Infinity Nikki has an official Discord and lists all the redeemable codes in a thread. This will keep you up-to-date whenever a new code is available. These are all the codes that you can input right now in this fashion open-world game: By the way, Diamonds are similar to Genshin Impact's Primogem currency and Stellarite are like Genesis Crystals.

infinitynikki1205

20 Revelation Crystals

BDAYSURPRISE

126 Diamonds

GIFTFROMMOMO

80 Diamonds

GIFTTONIKKI

90 Diamonds

DISCORDSTYLIST

50 Threads of Purity and 15K Bling

nikkihappybirthday2024

500 Diamonds, 2 Energy Crystals, and 12,600 Bling

NIKKITHEBEST

126 Diamonds

QUACKQUACK

126 Diamonds

REDDITSTYLIST

50 Shiny Bubbles and 15K Bling

GROUPSTYLIST

10 Pyramid and 15K Bling

NIKKIBEWITHYOU

126 Diamonds

NIKKIRELEASE

50 Threads of Purity, 15K Bling

INGIFT1205

50 Threads of Purity, 15K Bling

無限暖暖公測FB社團限定

10 Pyramid, 15K Bling

インフィニキDISCORD

50 Threads of Purity, 15K Bling

無限暖暖公測開啟

50 Shiny Bubbles, 15K Bling

dreamweavernikki

520 Diamonds

Other Benefits to Consider

You can get even more goodies by completing Courses from the main menu. They typically give you 5 Diamonds. Some of the goals include the following:

  • Collect 20 Elegant Clothes
  • Collect 5 Fresh Clothes
  • Get Sweet Clothes
  • Make 5 Sexy Clothes
  • Find 5 Cool Clothes
  • Collect 10 clothes with labels
  • Get 1 Rare Piece
  • Find 3 Ability Outfits
  • Collect 1 Stylish Outfit

Once you've finished a Course, go to that particular menu and redeem it by pressing the cross button (A) on each goal completed. Most of these goals also have stages to them, so you can get even more Diamonds for reaching these milestones. You'll reach certain stages of success. For example, if you reach Rookie Stylist by completing these Courses, you'll get one Resonite Crystal, 10,000 Bling, and a Rookie Stylist badge.

