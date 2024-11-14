Open-world RPG Infinity Nikki just had its release date revealed, and it's very soon. Popular singer Jessie J also sings the theme song "Together Til Infinity," and a behind-the-scenes video has been published on YouTube.

Infinity Nikki Releases Next Month

The stunning Unreal Engine 5-powered Infinity Nikki launches on December 5 with a simultaneous release on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android. The game already has over 30 million pre-registrations as players are excited to explore the fantasy open world of Miraland. Designed by Kentaro Tominaga, who was a part of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom team, you'll be fishing, pet grooming, and participating in fashion contests in a charming world. The press release says to expect "a diverse cast of characters [that] will brighten the world through evocative and engaging story quests." We'll also be getting platforming challenges with "exploration toolsets."

Infinity Nikki will be free-to-play like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

We should also expect puzzles within the open world, which will have "soaring paper cranes, speeding wine cellar minecarts, mysterious ghost trains, [and] many other hidden secrets to be discovered."

Jessie J Sings the Theme Song

Popstar Jessie J sings the track "Together Till Infinity" in a new video published Thursday. It sounds upbeat and cheerful as you'd expect from a game like Infinity Nikki. "I don't often sing songs I haven't written but when I do, it's because it makes me feel something that I am craving, and this song just feels fun, exciting, joyful, and I imagine my son dancing to it," Jessie J said for the video. The singer also tweaked the lyrics to make them fit her style, and there's an ad-lib section that lets her bring her own personality into the track.

Jessie J is an English singer known for her work on the songs "Price Tag," "Domino," and "Do It Like a Dude." The first song has over 1.2 billion listens on YouTube Music alone.

The developer of Infinity Nikki Paper Games has worked on multiple entries of the Nikki series for mobile platforms. It's also made the 3D otome dating game Love and Deepspace for iOS and Android that was published earlier this year. It has you date attractive bachelors. The game has over one million downloads on the Google Play Store with a 4.0 rating from 50.8K reviews. "The game progresses much too fast in the beginning, making it difficult to understand everything," said a recent review by user ki m. "After memories pass [level] 40, everything slows down and becomes increasingly difficult much [too] rapidly."