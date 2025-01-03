Although they aren't necessary to complete in order to get the materials associated with the quest, Infinity Nikki does have a variety of side quests that help you learn about creatures and plants that you can gather materials from, and that might make the job of gathering them a bit easier for you. Soaring Above the Starry Sky is a quest that falls into this category. You don't need to complete it to find Astral Swans, but it'll certainly help you get to the location where you can find them.

The Astral Swan is the heart of the Soaring Above the Starry Sky quest, and it's one of several legendary creatures you can encounter in the world of Miraland. In this case, you won't be able to even attempt this quest until you have a Floral Gliding outfit, which you unlock during the Stonewoods portion of the main story quests.

How to Complete Soaring Above the Starry Sky

Your first step is to head to the Dye Workshop Stonetree Warp Spire in Stoneville, then drop to the lower platform and speak to the man with "???" over his head. He gives you the Soaring Above the Starry Sky quest and directs you to find Pinny at the Stellar Fishing Ground. If you don't have the Warp Spire for the fishing grounds, you'll need to go to the Handsome Lads Circus instead and use your Floating Outfit to reach Pinny. The gliding route you need is run by Strawhat Sleepy, and talking to them opens up the Skypass for you to use.

After meeting Pinny by the Stellar Fishing Ground Warp Spire, you're sent to Lensie's house, whose last wish is to see an Astral Swan fly high again. In order to do this, you need to use an Animal Grooming outfit to groom the Astral Swan first, and get an Astral Feather from it, which makes it willing to fly with you. So, you need to switch your outfits after grooming it and have your Floral Gliding outfit ready in order to fly with it.

Flying with the Astral Swan

Getting to the fishing grounds is the hardest part of this quest, but after you groom the swan, use your glide ability in front of it to trigger a cutscene sequence where you fly with the swan and fulfill Lensie's last wish. You'll have one prompt to soar pop up, so choose that and continue listening to Lensie, Pinny, and Elron talking until you land at the location where you started. Once you land, you're asked to speak with Pinny, then finally return to Elron. Elron finishes the quest for you, and gives you the sketch for Galaxy's Desire.