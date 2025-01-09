With the season of shooting stars in full swing in Infinity Nikki, it's not surprising that many limited-time quests revolve around luck, wishes, and meteor showers or shooting stars. This time, your job is to help a citizen of Miraland relive her past by capturing an image inspired by her memories. Since she tends to forget her wishes, she thinks that an image will help her remember them so that they can come true.

Shooting stars don't last forever, but Manna thinks she might've found a way to hold onto these fleeting moments. However, she needs your help to make her idea a reality. Luckily, if you've done any Forced Perspective quests, the idea behind Stay, My Meteor Shower is quite similar.

How to Complete Stay My Meteor Shower

First, you need to pick up the quest by talking to Manna, who's located outside the Florawish Stylist's Guild during both the day and night. She talks about how she was inspired by posters, and she wishes that she could have a meteor shower above her at all times, since it might help her remember her wishes and allow them to come true. Unfortunately, she's uncertain about how to accomplish this task. Luckily for her, Nikki has an idea.

Create a Permanent Meteor Shower

If it's not already night, then change time so that it's night and return to Manna. You need to use your photo mode, but first position yourself in front of Manna so the stairs near her are behind her. This will let you get an image of shooting stars in the sky without rooftops from the town getting in your way.

Once you enter Photo Mode, use the camera options to hide Nikki, which makes it easier to see Manna and adjust your angle to get the picture you need. You need the rectangle that highlights Manna to be present, and from there you need to get a picture of her with shooting stars above her head. If you take a picture that will complete the quest, Momo makes a comment on it when you leave Photo Mode, saying that the picture could totally be a poster. Speak to Manna and pick the photo from your album to complete this quest, and you'll be rewarded with Diamonds, Blings, and Threads of Purity.