Stonewoods is the third faction zone in Infinity Nikki, and you'll likely defeat the Florawish and Breezy Meadow factions first, since you won't arrive in the Stonewoods area until around Chapter 3 of the main story. The Sovereign for this faction is in the Abandoned District, so you need access to that area in order to finish the Stylist Challenges in the Stonewoods.

It's best to start challenging these groups after you complete the quest, "For Flamecrest Festival," because it's a prerequisite for these challenges. Additionally, the challenges for Stonewoods are harder than Florawish and Breezy Meadow, so you need to Glow Up your outfits and upgrade Eurekas in order to boost your scores and defeat these stylists.

How to Defeat the Raging Rocks

The Raging Rocks is likely the first group that you'll challenge in Stonewoods, and most of them are going to require you to have outfits and clothing items that are at Level 5 in Glow Up to pass their challenge. This group is made up of Jayden, Frosti, Matteo, and Lewen Dewey, their leader.

Jayden's Challenge

You'll find Jayden at the Dye Shop in Stoneville, which is located to the northeast of Lavenfringe Fields. His challenge's theme is Cool, so you'll want to wear outfits like Fully Charged, Rippling Serenity, and Froggy Fashion. However, you'll definitely need to Glow Up these outfits to earn enough points.

Frosti's Challenge

Frosti is located on the left side of Lavenfringe Fields both day and night, and her challenge's theme is Sweet. This means you'll want to wear outfits like Far and Away, Crystal Poems, Blooming Dreams, and Starlit Celebration.

Matteo's Challenge

Matteo can be found to the northwest of the Dye Shop in Stoneville, and his challenge's theme is Elegant and Retro. For this, you'll want to wear outfits like Timeless Echo, A Beautiful Day, and Sweet Honey, all of which have both of those tags.

Lewen Dewey's Challenge

After defeating Jayden, Frosti, and Matteo, you can challenge Lewen Dewey. You can find him near Rockfall Valley, and his challenge's theme is Sexy. So, you want to wear outfits like Whispers of Waves, Dreamy Glimmer, and Starwish Echoes.

How to Defeat Rustic Frenzy

Rustic Frenzy is available to challenge after you defeat Lewen Dewey, but you need to start off your challenges against this group with Wheat Field Windy in order to unlock challenges against other members. So, your order of attack should look something like Wheat Field Windy, Trusty Ol' Cane, Juicing Drummer Squeaky, Wrist Band Maestro, then Two Fields Rich.

Wheat Field Windy's Challenge

You'll find Wheat Field Windy to the southwest of the Beside the Golden Fields Warp Spire, and their challenge's theme is Fresh and Retro. Therefore, you'll want to wear outfits like Floral Memory, which has both of those tags, or outfits like Flowing Colors and Blossoming Stars, which only have the Fresh tag for the theme.

Trusty Ol' Cane's Challenge

Trusty Ol' Cane is located on the north side of Choo-Choo Station island during the day, and their challenge's theme is Elegant. So, you'll want to wear outfits like Fairytale Swan, Breezy Tea Time, and Wind of Purity.

Juicing Drummer Squeaky's Challenge

Juicing Drummer Squeaky is located to the north of Barrel Grove, and their challenge's theme is Cool and Intellectual. Therefore, you want to wear outfits like Refined Grace, which is the only outfit that has both of those tags. Otherwise, you could also wear outfits like Fully Charged and Rippling Serenity, which only have the Cool tag.

Wrist Band Maestro's Challenge

You can find Wrist Band Maetro at the Handsome Lads Circus during the day, and his challenge's theme is Sweet. This means you'll want to wear outfits like Crystal Poems, Blooming Dreams, and Starlet Burst.

Two Fields Rich's Challenge

After defeating the rest of the group, you can challenge the leader, Two Fields Rich. You'll find him on the first island that you visit in the Abandoned District, and his challenge's theme is Sexy. The outfits you want to wear include Flutter Storm, Whispers of Waves, and Dreamy Glimmer.

How to Defeat the Shifty Rags

After defeating Rustic Frenzy, you can start challenging the stylists in the Shifty Rags. The order in which you challenge the Shifty Rags matters to an extent, as you need to defeat Shady Hank first, then you can move onto Quirky Gordon, Colorblock Lil' Chaos, and finally Clown Shoes Sheldon, their leader.

Shady Hank's Challenge

You'll find Shady Hank by the eastern Catapult Seal on Choo-Choo Station's island during the night, and his challenge's theme is Sweet. This means you'll want to wear outfits like Starlit Celebration, Crystal Poems, and Blooming Dreams.

Quirky Gordon's Challenge

Quirky Gordon is located in the Forgotten Village Dwelling during the day in front of the houses there, and his challenge's theme is Cool. So, you'll want to wear outfits like Fully Charged and Rippling Serenity. However, due to the level of these Stylist Challenges, you'll likely need your outfits to be upgraded to at least Level 7 in Glow Up to earn enough points to pass.

Colorblock Lil' Chaos' Challenge

Colorblock Lil' Chaos is located on shore under the Stellar Fishing Ground Peak, and their challenge's theme is Fresh and Pastoral. The Blossoming Stars, Forest's Fluttering, and Hometown Breeze outfits are perfect as they all have both of those tags.

Clown Shoes Sheldon's Challenge

When you're ready to face the leader, you'll find Clown Shoes Sheldon in the southeast area of the Handsome Lads Circus during the day. His challenge's theme is Sexy and Fantasy, or you want to wear outfits like Flutter Storm, Whispers of Waves, and Dreamy Glimmer.

How to Defeat the Sovereign of Sexy

Before you challenge the Sovereign of Sexy, you need to defeat the rest of the groups in Stonewoods, along with Sugar-Rag Pomney and Shirtmmelier Chali. Then, you can face Rippling Reverie Jenny, the Sovereign of Sexy.

Sugar-Rag Pomney's Challenge

You can find Sugar-Rag Pomney in front of the Ripple Wine Cellar, and his challenge's theme is Fresh and Sweet. This means you want to wear outfits that have either tag, like Blossoming Stars, Far and Away, and Crystal Poems.

Shirtmmelier Chali's Challenge

Like Sugar-Rag Pomney, Shirtmmelier Chali is also located in front of the Ripple Wine Cellar, and their challenge's theme is Cool and Fashion. So, you want to wear outfits like Carnival Ode, which is the only one with both of those tags. Otherwise, you can wear Cool outfits like Fully Charged and Rippling Serenity, but all of these options will need to be upgraded through Glow Up.

Rippling Reverie Jenny's Challenge (Sovereign of Sexy)

Rippling Reverie Jenny is located to the southeast of the Barrel Home Warp Spire, and her challenge's theme is Sexy and Romance. So, you want to wear outfits like Flutter Storm, which is the only outfit with both of those tags, or outfits like Whispers of Waves and Dreamy Glimmer. As a reward, you'll receive the Sovereign of Sexy Medal, which you can exchange for rare crafting materials at the Florawish Stylist's Guild.