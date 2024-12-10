Infinity Nikki's main gameplay mechanic and selling point are all of the outfits that players can mix and match to create an adorable look that's unique to them. Social media platforms are currently filled to the brim with players sharing screenshots of their Infinity Nikki outfits and no two are the same. Despite this large focus on crafting your own outfit, the game does include several premade ones which the player can either wear or take parts from as they wish.

Related How to Redeem Infinity Nikki Codes You'll net some bonus content for redeeming Infinity Nikki codes.

With a practical mountain of outfits available to the player, one can't easily be overwhelmed. To make things easier on you, here's a list of some of the best outfits in Infinity Nikki that will either give you ideas for crafting your own outfit or grant you abilities to make your travels through Miraland easier.

10 Far and Away

Prove you Were Around First

Topping off the list is a beautiful dress known as Far and Away. This red outfit may not have any special ability linked to it like many others on this list, but Nikki looks fantastic while wearing it and the ribbon that comes with it. Many players will not get the chance to wear this outfit though, as it was a reward gifted only to gamers who participated in email pre-registration before the game was released.

Because the outfit is going to become rare in the future as the game grows and more new players join, it'll become a sort of bragging rights item that older players who have been following Infinity Nikki from the start can boast about having. That special feeling allows this outfit to place on this list, albeit at a low placement.

9 Bye-Bye Dust: Kitty

Pet all the Cats in the World

Animal Grooming is the first method of collecting materials that the player will unlock in Infinity Nikki, using this ability and its corresponding outfit to collect Floof Yarn to progress the Main Story Quest. The default grooming outfit won't be placed on this list, however, but rather its evolved version: Bye-Bye Dust: Kitty.

While the default color scheme of the animal grooming outfit isn't bad, the white and black color scheme of its evolved version is just more pleasing to the eyes. The outfit’s name and spotted-pattern invokes a cat-like feel which is appropriate considering how many cats the player will be petting over the course of the game. If you have to look at a specific outfit whenever you care for animals, it may as well be this one.

8 Starlit Celebration

Celebrate the Anniversary in Style

Players who log into Infinity Nikki in time for its first birthday celebration will be able to obtain the Starlit Celebration outfit for absolutely free. This pink and glittery outfit doesn't come with any special abilities, but it will make any girl who equips it feel like a princess in the making.

Aside from the glorious bright pink dress and heels, this outfit also includes several accessories that the player can equip at any time such as a wand and tiara. These cute pieces of equipment combined with the special feeling that you were around for the launch give the Starlit Celebration outfit a good placement on this list.

7 Rippling Serenity

Participate in the World's Greatest Passtime

Fishing is a necessary part of every cozy game, so of course Infinity Nikki would include a fisher outfit for the player to wear. This outfit is obtained during the main story quest and gives the player the ability to catch fish, an important material for crafting several Outfit Sketches and makeup.

The plaid shirt and straw hat that Nikki wears when using this outfit should help calm your soul as you sit around waiting for that desired fish to finally bite your line. Being able to truly invoke a fisherman's spirit while also granting the player a new way to gather materials earns Rippling Serenity a placement on this list.

The shark alternative to this would have made the list if the gacha was kinder and gave it to me.

6 Fully Charged

It's a Messy Job

Next up on the list is Full Charged, Nikki's electrician outfit. In a game full of frilly and fashionable outfits, the inclusion of a bright yellow jumpsuit with OSHA-compliant goggles is a hilarious contrast that will surprise any player. To make the outfit even more shocking, it gives the player an ability to use during dungeons and side quests.

Throughout the world of Infinity Nikki will be several broken circuit breakers that players will be able to interact with and repair. Doing these activates a small minigame where the player must rearrange the wires into a proper line. The idea of a dress-up game like Infinity Nikki including the ability for the player to fully act like an electrician is charming enough for this outfit to place on the list.

5 Afternoon Shine

Catch the Critters

Bugs get a bad rep when it comes to video games. Most games portray these cute little creatures as beasts that deserve to be killed or fodder to grind for EXP. Thankfully cozy games like Animal Crossing and Infinity Nikki give these creatures the respect they deserve by portraying interacting with bugs as a fun task to perform.

Related Infinity Nikki Release Date Revealed, Jessie J Sings Theme Song Get ready to explore the beautiful open world of Infinity Nikki because the release date has just been revealed.

The Afternoon Shine outfit that the player crafts for the main story quest grants the ability to run around catching various insects to use as crafting materials for the various Outfit Sketches. For allowing bug-catching fans to enjoy catching them in peace and giving the player a new ability, the Rippling Serenity outfit earns a placement on this list.

4 Guard's Resolution

Don't do the Fashion Crime

One of the strangest early game moments in Infinity Nikki is when the player has to put on a police uniform in order to interrogate a man named the Wish Envoy. Infinity Nikki has very few main story quests that require the player to wear and specific outfit so this moment sticks out like a sore thumb. Thankfully, the Guarous Resolve outfit is cute and this sequence is a ton of fun.

Seeing Nikki try to act serious and grumpy during this interrogation is the exact type of tonal dissonance that this kind of outfit demands. One of the best aspects of Infinity Nikki is the wide variety of looks players can wear to suit their tastes, so having a more mature outfit like this is great for players who want their Nikki to have an older air to them.

3 Bubbling Voyage

Hop Across the Land

There's no ability in Infinity Nikki that the player will be using more than double jumping and floating around the world. Almost all of the platforming and Whimstar collecting in this game will see the player automatically switch to the Bubbly Voyage dress. With constant use like this, it'd be ridiculous if this outfit didn't make it onto this list.

Although the default bright blue color scheme can occasionally come across as garish, the outfit does have an alternate green color scheme available in the evolution menu after the seventh chapter. Considering that you'll switch to this outfit any time you double tap the X button, make sure you select the version of this outfit you personally think looks the best.

2 Moment Capturer

The Cutest of Them All

Next up on the list is Infinity Nikki's first limited four-star outfit in its starting gacha banner: the Moment Capturer. While this outfit doesn't grant any special abilities or have the same amount of bragging rights or stats as a 5-star outfit, it does have something better: Style, and in a game with such a huge focus on sending photos to your friends, that's more vital than life itself.

More How to Change Time in Infinity Nikki Avoid waiting for the right time by changing the time yourself.

This is one of the coolest-looking outfits currently in the game, sporting a smooth vest, a retro-looking camera and great hat. Wearing parts of this outfit truly makes you wardrobe feel like an explorer's as you travel across the world of Miraland. There might not be anything too fancy about it, but you can't go wrong with pulling for the Moment Capturer attire in the gacha.

1 Floral Memory

The Most Useful Outfit

For the first dozen hours of Infinity Nikki, the player will need to get used to expertly timing difficult jumps to obtain hard-to-reach Dew of Inspiration or just giving up when they realize they can't reach them. All of that changes at the end of the 3rd chapter when the player obtains the Floral Memory outfit. This outfit doesn't just look good with its pretty dress and unique hairstyle, it also makes exploration several times easier.

When the player has this outfit equipped, they can press the square button while in the middle of a glide to a flower, allowing the player to glide great distances and reach nearly any platform in Miraland. With an ability this useful combined with how cute the outfit itself looks, the Floral Memory skyrockets near the top of this list.