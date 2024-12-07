Infinity Nikki's outfit system is an absolutely wonderful piece of game design. Experimenting with different outfit styles for performing tasks like fishing or pet grooming, or just wearing a cute dress for a Social Media post allows the game to encourage all players to experiment with new outfits and find their own personal style.

However, obtaining new outfits in Infinity Nikki isn't an immediate process, as there are several methods the player must take to obtain clothes, with no two methods giving the same items. If you want to dress to impress, then consider obtaining outfits in Infinity Nikki with these methods!

Method 1: The Infinity Heart system.

The first and most useful method of obtaining outfit sketches in Infinity Nikki is to open your Infinity Heart menu. This may look like a skill tree, but it's more of an exchange screen. In order to obtain outfits from this menu, the player must collect Wimstars from around the game's world to exchange them for sketches.

Some pieces of clothing in this menu will also require the player to increase their proficiency in activities such as gathering, fishing, and pet grooming by participating in them. Once you have obtained an outfit sketch from this menu, you can craft it at any time.

Method 2: The Gacha system.

Unlike other gacha games, partipating in Infinity Nikki's gacha won't give characters but rather clothing. Pieces of various outfits as well as full outfit sketches can be obtained from the game's gacha. At any given time, Infinity Nikki will have three different gacha banners running with unique clothing and makeup in each of them.

If you see an outfit you want in the gacha, play through the game to earn Resonate Crystals and Revelation Crystals to test your luck. Unlike other methods of obtaining outfits in the game, outfit parts obtained from the gacha do not need to be crafted.

Some of the game's varuous gacha outfits can also be bought directly for Stellarite, which can only be obtained via spending real money on the game. Outfits obtained via this method have varying prices and occasional sales.

Method 3: Treasure chests and shops.

Throughout the game's world there are various rare outfit sketches that can be obtained from treasure chests or occasionally bought from stores, such as the one next to the wish tree in Florawish. Outfit sketches obtained via this method also need to be crafted before they can be worn.

Once you have crafted an outfit, you can wear it at any time you wish. Outfits obtained via one method cannot be obtained any other way, allowing Infinity Nikki to have the absolutely gigantic amount of clothing options it has.