You'll need quite a variety of resources and materials in Infinity Nikki. As a free-to-play gacha game, it might not be surprising that some resources can be purchased using real money, unless you're willing to put in extra time and effort to gather those same resources. Luckily, for resources like Vital Energy, you can expedite acquiring more through real money, or you can get it in-game without spending money.

The primary purpose of Vital Energy is using it to enter Realm Challenges, which lets you farm for crafting materials, gain insight, and gather Bling. Because of that, Vital Energy is a resource that you use to gather other resources. At the same time, Vital Energy has a maximum capacity, so you want to use it when you have the full amount in order to gain more.

Your first, most common, and free option to get Vital Energy is through simply waiting. You can hold a maximum of 350 Vital Energy at any given time, and you recharge 1 Vital Energy every 5 minutes. At that rate, it takes about 29 hours for your Vital Energy to refill completely. However, if you're feeling impatient, you have a few other options when it comes to how to replenish your Vital Energy.

Using items to exchange for Vital Energy can give you more than the maximum, but it doesn't increase the maximum. It acts as overflow, so you won't recharge any over time until you bring it below the max.

Diamonds

Diamonds can be exchanged for Vital Energy. If you spend 50 Diamonds, then you'll receive 80 Vital Energy. Diamonds are also a limited resource, and you can generally get them through completing events and tasks, especially those like finishing a new outfit or leveling up in Mira's Journey. Additionally, they're often the reward you get for redeeming codes, so you might be more willing to part with them compared to other resources. However, you're limited to using a maximum of 800 Diamonds a day.

Energy Crystals

Another highly limited resource, Energy Crystals can be exchanged for Vital Energy as well. Using one will give you 80 Vital Energy, but you only earn them through the season pass, progression rewards, and sometimes through events. This means you might not have many Energy Crystals at any given time, but they can be a nice way to boost your Vital Energy, especially if you're farming Realm Challenges.

With these options available, you're ready to take on the Realm Challenges once you unlock them, reaping the rewards they hold.