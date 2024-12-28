The Wishing Woods Stylist faction in Infinity Nikki is the last one that you'll unlock, so you won't be able to access the area until you finish Chapter 5 in the main story. Luckily, that gives you time to face the earlier factions and earn Shiny Bubbles, which you can use to upgrade your outfits in Glow Up. Since the challenges become more difficult as you progress, you'll need to upgrade your clothes to defeat these stylists.

You can enter the Wishing Woods once you get the proper permit from the quest, "Mysterious Wishing Woods." You need to complete the quest task that has you giving the Gooey Dewsin to Timis before you can start challenging stylists in the Wishing Woods.

How to Defeat the Glam Squad

The Glam Squad is likely the first group you'll challenge in the Wishing Woods, and they have a total of five members. You can challenge most of the members in any order you want, but Sinida has to be challenged last, as they're the leader.

Aiboda's Challenge

Aiboda is on the north side of the Great Tree, and his challenge's theme is Sexy and Romance. This makes Flutter Storm the perfect outfit, since it has both tags, but you can also wear outfits like Whispers of Waves and Starwish Echoes.

Yabibo's Challenge

Yabibo can be found to the west of Wishcraft Lab, and their challenge's theme is Cool and Fresh, meaning you can wear outfits with either tag. So, you'll want to look at options like Rippling Serenity, Blossoming Stars, and Floral Memory.

Balubo's Challenge

Balubo can be found northeast of the Temple of Wishes by the Great Tree, and their challenge's theme is Elegant. This means you want to wear outfits like Breezy Tea Time, Fairytale Swan, and Wind of Purity.

Lukabo's Challenge

Lukabo is located to the north of Timis' Beauty Lab, and their challenge's theme is Sweet and Playful. Bye-Bye Dust is the only outfit that has both of those tags, but you'll need to upgrade it with Glow Up, which is the case for most outfits when you reach this point in challenging factions. Otherwise, you can also use outfits like Crystal Poems and Blooming Dreams.

Sinida's Challenge

After defeating the rest of the Glam Squad, you can challenge their leader, Sinida. Sinida is located in the stall beside Timis' Beauty Lab, and their challenge's theme is Fresh. This means you want to wear outfits like Blossoming Stars, Floral Memory, or Flowing Colors.

How to Defeat Time for Work

The stylists in Time for Work are available to challenge at the same time as the Glam Squad, as they're unlocked from the same quest task of giving Timis the Gooey Dewsin. The members include Dalada, Jesanda, Abibo, Pashubo, and Piralibo, their leader.

Dalada's Challenge

Dalada can be found at the In Front of the Wish Inspection Center Warp Spire, and his challenge's theme is Sexy. This means you'll want to wear outfits like Dreamy Glimmer, Flutter Storm, and Whispers of Waves.

Jesanda's Challenge

Jesanda is located to the east of the Wish Auditing Station, and their challenge's theme is Fresh. Therefore, outfits like Blossoming Stars, Flowing Colors, and Forest's Fluttering are perfect choices to wear.

Abibo's Challenge

Abibo is found on a platform northeast of the Wishcraft Lab Warp Spire, and their challenge's theme is Cool. So, you'll want to wear outfits like Rippling Serenity and Fully Charged, but they'll need to be upgraded quite a few times in Glow Up to earn you enough points.

Pashubo's Challenge

Pashubo is also on a platform by the Wishcraft Lab Warp Spire, and their challenge's theme is Sweet and Elegant. This means you can use outfits that have either tag, so your options include Far and Away, Crystal Poems, and Afternoon Shine.

Piralibo's Challenge

After defeating the rest of Time for Work, you can challenge their leader, Piralibo. Piralibo is found near Pashubo, and her challenge's theme is Fresh and Retro. As such, Floral Memory is the perfect outfit to wear since it has both of those tags, and you earn the outfit before you reach the Wishing Woods.

How to Defeat Choir of Wishes

Choir of Wishes only becomes available to challenge after you defeat Piralibo. Their members include Bianbo, Heyda, Bebeda, Hanibo, and Sieyeda, their leader.

Bianbo's Challenge

Bianbo can be found at the Wish Celebration Center, and their challenge's theme is Elegant and Romance. So, you want to wear outfits like Wind of Purity, which has both of those tags, or outfits like Fairytale Swan and Breezy Tea Time.

Heyda's Challenge

Heyda is located to the north of Bizarre Wish Hills Warp Spire, and their challenge's theme is Sweet and Retro. This means you want to wear outfits like Rebirth Wish and Scarlet Dream, which have both of those tags.

Bebeda's Challenge

Bebeda is located east of the Great Tree Residential Area Warp Spire, and their challenge's theme is Sweet and Sexy. Because of this, you can choose outfits that have either tag, such as Far and Away, Dreamy Glimmer, and Crystal Poems.

Hanibo's Challenge

Hanibo can be found on the highest platform of Ascetic Camp, and their challenge's theme is Sweet. You'll want to wear outfits like Crystal Poems, Far and Away, Starlit Celebration, and Bye-Bye Dust.

Sieyeda's Challenge

After defeating the rest of Choir of Wishes, you can challenge Sieyeda. Sieyeda is found west of the Aurosa Valley Warp Spire at dusk, and their challenge's theme is Fresh and Pastoral. Therefore, you want to wear outfits like Blossoming Stars, Forest's Fluttering, and Hometown Breeze, all of which have both of those tags.

How to Defeat the Sovereign of Fresh

You're almost ready to challenge the Sovereign of Fresh, but first you need to defeat Amorbo, Tamibo, and Aoda, starting with Aoda.

Aoda's Challenge

Aoda is located south of the Land of Starfall Warp Spire, and his challenge's theme is Sexy and Sweet. So, you'll wear outfits that have either tag like Far and Away, Dreamy Glimmer, and Crystal Poems.

Tamibo's Challenge

Tamibo is found west of the Land of Starfall Warp Spire, and their challenge's theme is also Sexy and Sweet. This means you'll wear the same outfits as you did against Aoda, such as Far and Away, Dreamy Glimmer, and Crystal Poems.

Amorbo's Challenge

Amorbo is found in the southeast portion of the Land of Starfall, and their challenge's theme is Fresh and Sweet, so you can wear outfits with either tag. That means you want to wear options like Blossoming Stars, Crystal Poems, and Bye-Bye Dust.

Eltinada's Challenge (Sovereign of Fresh)

Eltinada is your final opponent in the Wishing Woods, and you'll find them in the south part of the Land of Starfall. Their challenge's theme is Fresh, Elegant, and Pastoral. This makes outfits like Blossoming Stars, Forest's Fluttering, and Hometown Breeze great choices. Once you defeat Eltinada, you'll receive the Sovereign of Fresh Medal, which lets you get rare materials from the Florawish Stylist's Guild.