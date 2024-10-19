Insomniac Games announced great news earlier today at New York Comic Con. Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be making their way onto PC once again with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in January. Unfortunately, they slipped bad news in there for Spidey fans too. Unlike Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has no story DLC planned.

Earlier this year, Insomniac Games was compromised via a massive hack, leading to roughly 1TB of internal data being leaked to the online public. Among the immense amount of private content illegally obtained was the studio's entire slate of potential plans and projects for years and years down the line.

Based upon the Insomniac leak, some fans had certain expectations as to what would be coming down the line following the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. One of the things that became public was plans for a trio of story DLC releases that would be potentially free for owners of the base game. But to date, nothing has been mentioned officially about the potential content.

Things Change

As with everything in life, circumstances evolve and things change. And that appears to be the case with any Spider-Man 2 story DLC that was in the works. Within Insomniac's announcement of Spider-Man 2 for PC, the team's Senior Community Manager, Aaron Jason Espinoza, shared additional details on the studio's plans via the PlayStation Blog.

While confirming what would be coming to the PC versions headed our way in January, Mr. Espinoza casually noted that "we have no additional story content planned for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2." All the Spider-Man 2 DLC truthers still out there can lay down their arms.

It seemed like almost a no-brainer as to what one of the core DLC story angles could have been...

*Spoilers Ahead if You Haven't Completed Spider-Man 2's "The Flame" Quest*

Upon completion of "The Flame" side quest, we see none other than Cletus Kasady obtaining a portion of the alien symbiote and escaping away. Kasady, of course, is renowned in Marvel lore as the original host for the psychotic supervillain Carnage.

This storyline, while technically a side quest, was a significant portion of the sequel -- and certainly an exciting one for those familiar with Spider-Man stories. With Aaron Jason Espinoza's confirmation that no story DLC is coming, there's little doubt that Carnage is planned for one of the next Spider-Man (or Venom) projects.

DLC or not, Insomniac and other developers have been ensuring that Marvel fans have been well-fed. Hopefully, we'll find out sooner rather than later what's next for the Insomniac Spider-Verse. But don't forget, we also have Marvel's Wolverine coming at some point too.

