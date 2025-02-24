Mecha BREAK is a new Mech-based combat game that's currently in open beta on Steam. The game opened to over 300K concurrent Steam players over the weekend, beating out the current player base on Marvel Rivals, as it introduces the new PvPvE Extraction Mode, Machmak. Players will take different tactical mechs and aim to extract loot while avoiding Corite storms as they work as a team towards a successful mission. At a recent preview event, we had the opportunity to sit down with Kris Kwok, CEO and Executive Producer of Amazing Seasun Games, about the ideas and direction for Mecha BREAK.

[Hardcore Gamer] What was the driving force behind developing a mech-based combat game?

[Kris Kwok] This project is the fulfillment of my childhood dreams as early as the first and second grade in primary school. I had been exposed to the introduction of Japanese animes of Gundam, mecha, etc. Mecha brings this opportunity to realize that dream to actually feel the operation behind the wheels of a Mecha. We have flying simulators for airplanes, and you have Need for Speed for your Supercars, but the feeling of operating a Mecha would be a brand new experience.

For the story in Mecha BREAK, is this an original narrative and what are the details behind it?

I break the world view down into an ethical choice in the environmental sense. The crystal (Corite) represents how much you want exploit from nature to boost human technology versus how much you want to protect it thus creating an ethical dilemma.

Does Mecha BREAK use its own proprietary engine?

Mecha BREAK uses the Unity Engine, but the rendering was completely rewritten. The reason why we adopted the Unity Engine for the game is that it already has wonderful existing tool chains, although we rewrite a certain part of it. But for the overall ecosystem, it's good enough to go into. So, yeah, that's why we made the choice. And except for the rendering process, that's a rewrite.

What are some of the best customization aspects?

The Mechs have four layers of customization with the best layer being the paint. We break down those individual component parts, separated enough so that it's all subject to players customization, and you can put it onto metallic or Chrome and various types. Use paint to reflect aging. Another layers is the deals. A lot like F1 cars. Another layer is the water embossing, which is an extremely deep detail. Layers are individuated, so they do not interact with each others. It's not going to influence one layer from another. With four layers a vast weight of arrangements.

The level of detail on the character is amazing. Just the color of your eyeball could be customized to a variety of levels, colors and brightness. A particular hair style allows for customization from the beginning of the hair all the way to the end. You can selectively dye a portion of the hair, which is popular for Asian girls.

What makes Mecha BREAK succeed in the PvPvE Extraction Genre?

To the core design philosophy. It's the sense of maneuver and control if it's a good maneuver and control, no matter what mode it is. The players do get to experience that there now. Those distinct features, however, that's at play for PVE is the enforced randomness. And the elements that could be randomized is just so vast. I'm pulling the spawn spot of the hurricane, the spawn spot of the players, the mobs, the drops, the loops and the hiccups. So, almost every playthrough, it's a kind of new experience.

And we're also looking forward to implementing certain dungeon features, and it's a random drop for elite mobs, and sometimes they drop the key. And you can use the key to immediately start a new dungeon copy. It's not yet implemented. During official launch, you get to experience that. It's just we haven't got the workload to cover that. We're doing this iteration.

Does Mecha BREAK offer controller support and is it coming to consoles?

The current setup does on PC. Xbox Series X|S will be first on the console cycle for six months. This is locked down as an official six month exclusive on the platform, but we want to bring it to as many platforms as possible.