In Inzoi, your car is more than just a set of wheels; it’s an extension of your style, your personality and your status. Whether you’re looking to make a bold statement or just zip around the city with ease, the right car can elevate your whole experience. Inzoi doesn’t throw that many car options at you, but choosing the best one still isn’t easy because you have to consider the price, looks and maybe functionality.

Related 10 Games To Play If You Love InZoi Enhance your everyday life with these stunning life sims.

Some cars are very affordable that just about anyone can afford them, but others are so expensive you need a well-paying job to dream about owning them. You might even want to start small, and go big later as you accumulate more Meow . Whether you’re in it for the looks, the feel or the price, there’s something for you here.

6 Z-Car

Not Flashy, But Functional

The Z-Car costs 10,000 Meow, making it the absolute cheapest set of wheels you can snag through the Dream Car app on your character’s smartphone. And no, it’s not some junker with duct tape on the bumper. This little car is a clean, compact sedan. Think of the Z-Car as a small, snappy sedan for running around the city.

While it’s by no means the finest vehicle in Inzoi, it’s got enough attitude to say, “I may be budget, but I’ve got places to be.” It’s not flashy, but it’s functional—and let’s be real, that’s what counts when you’re just starting out in Inzoi.

5 Sedan

Just Above Basic