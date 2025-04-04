Meow (Money) makes the Inzoi world go round. Whether you're looking to treat your Zoi to the best outfits, gadgets or just live a simple life, it all comes down to one thing: money. If you're looking to deck out your Zoi in the coolest gear or splash out on some wild upgrades, you're going to need to earn, hustle and rack up that Meow. But the big question is how do you get it?

There are plenty of ways to get Meow, and some are way more fun (and a little shady) than others. From selling your creative content to hacking ATMs, be ready to get your hands dirty to get that money in InZoi.

6 Get a Well-Paying Job

If you want your Zoi rolling in Meow instead of scraping by on pancakes and egg bread, you need a solid job. The best jobs don’t just come with big paychecks but also with promotions and a lifestyle upgrade that’ll make every other Zoi jealous. But before your Zoi can start making serious cash they need to land a job. Pull up their smartphone (press ‘P’ or click the phone icon), hit that purple "Career" button and just like that, welcome to the job market. Scroll through the listings, find something that suits your Zoi’s vibe, and hit "Apply."

Some jobs pay chump change, while others make your Zoi feel like they’ve hit the jackpot. Lawyers, CEOs, and pro gamers are some of the professions that rake in big Meow. Climb the ladder at Justitia Law Firm, and you could be making 2,040 Meow as a Partner Lawyer. Or if your Zoi prefers gaming for a living, grind to Legendary Gamer at DG Esports and bank 1,998 Meow.