Imagine waking up in a brand-new world where everything is in your control. Your career, your relationships, your daily choices -- every little decision shapes your future. That’s Inzoi. But like real life, success here doesn’t just fall into your lap. And if you don’t know what you’re doing, you might end up broke, stuck in a dead-end job, or wondering why your Zoi is constantly exhausted.

Whether you want to play it safe or push the boundaries of what’s possible, these tips will help you master Inzoi like a pro. These Inzoi tips will help you master everything from making money to building skills, and building lasting relationships.

8 Ensure Your Desired Life Aligns with Your Traits, Values, Ambitions and Skills

Making sure your Desired Life actually fits your Traits, Values, Ambitions and Skills sounds like common sense, but it needs to be said. Think of it this way: if your Zoi dreams of a Life of Creativity, but their Traits make them a rigid perfectionist who hates taking risks, that’s like trying to be a rock star when you’re terrified of being on stage. Sure, it’s possible, but it’s going to be an uphill battle.

On the other hand, if your Zoi has Traits like “Dreamer” and an Ambition for “Creative Expression,” they’re naturally going to thrive in that artistic lifestyle. So, when you’re picking a Desired Life, don’t just choose randomly. Make sure it actually fits who your Zoi is.

7 Use Social Interactions to Create Relationships

Sure, you could let your Zoi live a solo, drama-free life, but where’s the fun in that? The relationship system is such that every conversation, every high-five and every awkward compliment adds up, shaping how your Zoi bonds with others. So for instance, your Zoi meets a friendly neighbor at the café. A casual “Hey, nice to meet you!” turns into daily chats, jokes, and before you know it, they’re best friends -- or maybe even something more.

But relationships in Inzoi aren’t all sunshine and sweet moments. If your Zoi neglects their friends or flirts with someone else while in a committed relationship, things can get messy fast. Your choices in social interactions shape the emotional highs and lows of your Zoi’s life.

6 You Can Get Medicine from First Aid Kits from Community Lots

You know that moment when your Zoi is out living their best life, maybe sipping coffee or hitting the gym and suddenly -- uh oh -- cough cough. Yep, they’re getting sick. But don’t panic! Instead of rushing home or suffering through it your Zoi can grab medicine right on the spot.

Medicine is stored in First Aid Kits, which are tucked away in different community lots like cafes, bookstores, gyms and other public spaces. First Aid Kits are mounted on the wall or sitting on a counter, just waiting to be used. When your Zoi isn’t feeling great, all you have to do is click on one and it's instant relief.

5 Do Active Jobs to Get Promoted Quickly

If you want to climb the corporate ladder fast, Active Jobs are your best bet. You actually follow your Zoi to work, where they get a daily Task List -- and completing it every single shift is the secret to zooming up the ranks.

Since Active Jobs have four workdays per week, you can snag a promotion in less than four days. That’s one in-game week to level up, get better pay and unlock new work perks. Not bad for actually putting in the effort! But if you’re cool with a slower grind, Rabbit Hole Jobs will get you there -- eventually.