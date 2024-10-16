Outside of a brief teaser trailer, IO Interactive hasn't given fans much in the way of details for Project 007. All we really know is that the studio is both developing and publishing the project which is confirmed to feature an original James Bond story. The team confirmed today, however, that it has big plans for the upcoming franchise. So big, in fact, it's hoping to expand it to at least a trilogy of titles.

In an interview with IGN that primarily focused on another of IO Interactive's projects, MindsEye, the company's CEO, Hakan Abrak, touched upon IO's excitement for its upcoming Bond adventure. Abrak previously touched on the fact that we would not be seeing a previous portrayal of Bond, but instead, a brand new take on the character. In fact, he noted the main character would be a younger one than we've mostly been accustomed to in games and cinema. And he hoped that the studio's new take on the franchise would span "a big trilogy."

"I just hope we'll do a thing that will define James Bond in gaming for years to come."

There are quite a few quotes from Abrak in IGN's interview that can excitedly raise some eyebrows. He confirmed that Project 007 would feature an original story by IO and not just a "gamification of a movie." He touched on the team's potential plans, touting hopes "for a big trilogy out there in the future. And equally important and exciting, it's a new Bond. It's a Bond we built from ground up for gamers."

Many fans are aware of IO Interactive's pedigree in the spy genre as the developers of the Hitman series, and Abrak took a moment to drive that point home as well, asserting that, "We absolutely feel like 20 plus years of training for the agent fantasy, creating an agent that travels the world and globetrotting whatnot, has given us some know-how on that." Abrak's aspirations are clear though, saying to IGN "I just hope we'll do a thing that will define James Bond in gaming for years to come."

It's Time. Bond Time.

The last original James Bond project to hit the video game market was the Eurocom-developed and Activision-published 007 Legends in 2012. That title, which wasn't well received, utilized the likeness of Daniel Craig and saw the plot take place between the time of 2008's Quantum of Solace and 2012's Skyfall.

With IO Interactive's overall impressive work on the Hitman franchise, it's easy to see why fans are excited for the team's take on Bond. Hitman 3, after initial modest reviews, eventually grew to expand and bring the entire modern trilogy together to become Hitman World of Assassination. The final results were an impressive package, and with IO clearly taking its time on its initial Bond project, we can only hope for more of the same.