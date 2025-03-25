Atomfall gives you the ability to explore an entire region early in the story, which actually means you're let loose as soon as you leave the starting bunker. While it's nice to be able to freely explore and start side tasks, it's difficult to tell what's worth exploring and what's better off being passed by, at least at first.

Bunker L6 is available for you to explore right after you leave the starting bunker, but depending on what you have in terms of weapons and supplies, it might not be worth visiting too early. However, if you have a decent weapon or two and some bandages, you can find some worthwhile items in Bunker L6.

How to Find Bunker L6

You can find the entrance to Bunker L6 circled on the map above. The entrance itself is tucked into the rock on the side of that mountain, but it's under the bridge you're likely to go on while searching for it.

So, if you're at the marked location and don't see the entrance, you probably need to go down to find it. Since you don't need any keycards or items like that to get in, there's nothing stopping you from entering Bunker L6 as early as you wish.

What's Inside Bunker L6?

At first, you won't find much inside the bunker. However, as you go deeper, you'll be attacked by Ferals. These are infected enemies who attack quickly and can deal a decent chunk of damage with each hit. However, they tend to have fairly little health, making it easy to kill them with a gun or other ranged option. If you don't have any ranged choices, then go for a melee weapon that has a quick attack speed, as other options give them too much time to deal damage while you swing your weapon.

The other enemy you find in Bunker L6 is a swarm. This is a group of what look like infected rats, and they're annoying because you can't target them easily. Instead, you'll be instructed on how to stomp on the ground to kill them. Stomp until you get all of them, and you won't need to look for their bodies for potential loot because they don't have any.

As for items, you find a few useful things in Bunker L6. First, you can get about four Training Stimulants, which allow you to pick Skill Points and improve your abilities. Then, there are several pages and notes that you find in the bunker, one of which gives you a lead about the Interchange. Finally, there are supply items you can find, such as cloth, scraps, and ammo. All together, this makes it worth your time to explore Bunker L6, as long as you have the proper weapons to handle the Ferals in Atomfall.