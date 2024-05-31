Key Takeaways Xbox Game Pass may offer Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, saving gamers money.

Microsoft promises to feature the game on Game Pass from day one.

Expect more information during the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct on June 9 at 10am PT.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass would be massive for those who want to save money in the upcoming Fall gaming season. Rather than paying full price, all you have to do is purchase a Game Pass subscription for a fraction of the cost. Here's what we know about the possibility of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass this year.

Can You Check Out Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass?

Microsoft is known for releasing all of its first party titles on Xbox Game Pass from day one. Some examples would include Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Halo Infinite, and Starfield. Thankfully, the company is following through with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 available on Xbox Game Pass from day one of its release.

Related Review: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III There’s still fun to be had in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, but this year’s entry feels like a stopgap while we wait for the next major release.

"We’re excited to confirm that Game Pass members will be able to jump into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day one with Game Pass," said Xbox Wire. No other details have been shared at this point. However, we should expect more information during the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct on June 9 at 10am PT. Xbox Wire says we'll get our "eyes on the first in-depth look at gameplay in this dark new chapter of the Black Ops series." The Direct will follow directly after the Xbox Games Showcase this year.

It will be interesting to see if all the other Call of Duty games will join the subscription service as well to help us get hyped up for the next entry in the touted series. After the game launches, it will be fascinating to see how this strategic move will alter the sales of the often record-breaking franchise.

Other Shooters on Xbox Game Pass

While you wait for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass, there are plenty of other shooters available to try on the service. One that many skipped is Immortals of Aveum. "Though it may trip over itself one too many times, Immortals of Aveum's rewarding level design, puzzle-solving and potential for custom builds still offers a sufficient amount to carry this 'magic-shooter' pitch through to credits' end," our review said. It's a surprisingly solid shooter that revolves around magic and features stunning graphics across the board.

Much of the Battlefield series is also available on the service, including Battlefield 4, arguably the best in the franchise.