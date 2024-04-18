Key Takeaways PlayStation confirmed Ghost of Tsushima crossplay between PS4, PS5, and PC.

In-game voice chat allows communication between all platforms.

Other crossplay games include Street Fighter 6, Tekken, Fortnite, and Sea of Thieves.

Ghost of Tsushima crossplay is now a concept many are thinking of as the game releases on Steam in May. Being able to join quests within the Legends multiplayer mode, no matter what system you have would be fantastic.

Will There Be Ghost of Tsushima Crossplay?

PlayStation has confirmed there will be Ghost of Tsushima crossplay between the PS4, PS5, and PC versions. You'll need to be logged into your PlayStation Network account on PC, in order to connect online and enable crossplay. Once that's set up, you can also check out your profile and trophies that are synced with your PS5. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will be the first PlayStation-published title to feature a PlayStation overlay. You'll have to press SHIFT and F1 to activate it.

"Thanks to cross-play support, Legends players on Windows PCs can team up with players on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and use in-game voice chat to communicate," said Nixxes Software Online Community Specialist Julian Hujibregts on the PlayStation Blog.

Other Great Crossplay Games On PC and PS5

In this day and age, many multiplayer games support crossplay between PC and PS5. If you're up for some fighting game action, Street Fighter 6 delivers a knockout punch to your free evenings. You can master the moves of Kimberly, Ryu, Chun-Li, and many other characters and take down your friends in lobbies. Tekken 8 also supports crossplay.

If you're looking for more of third-person action game, there are plenty of options. Fortnite is an exhilarating battle royale, and while some snark at it, this game delivers a solid third-person shooter experience, a regularly updated world, and many cool characters to buy, including Avatar: The Last Airbender's Aang and Star Wars' Luke Skywalker.

Sea of Thieves will be another crossplay game that pirates can team up on between PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC systems. You're setting sail in a beautiful world, finding valuable treasure and plundering other ships. You'll need to team up, keeping the shop afloat and staying alive in a dangerous world.

Unfortunately, select multiplayer titles didn't get the memo. Monster Hunter World is an unfortunate outlier as players love to group together to tactically eliminate great beasts for loot. The popular RPG Elden Ring doesn't support the feature either.