Key Takeaways Harold Halibut on Game Pass provides a unique claymation adventure.

The game is available on Xbox, PC, PS4, and PS5.

Xbox Game Pass costs $16.99 per month with a wide range of games.

Harold Halibut on Game Pass would be an exciting addition for those subscribed to the service. This indie provides an intriguing adventure game with a unique claymation art style.

Harold Halibut will be on Xbox Game Pass

Can You Play Harold Halibut on Game Pass?

Those wanting to escape to an underwater base would be happy to know that Harold Halibut will be on Game Pass from day one of its release on April 16. Those who have the subscription service on both Xbox Series systems, Xbox One, and PC will be able to enjoy the mysterious sci-fi adventure. Those who don't have an Xbox or PC can also purchase the game on PS4 and PS5 as well. Thankfully, it isn't an Xbox exclusive.

As a lab assistant, you're working for your professor Jeanne Mareaux as you explore the underwater base submerged in a distant planet from Earth. As a recent trailer showcases, the lab is beginning to fall into disrepair, increasing the drama of the story. Thankfully, it will be enhanced by a full voice cast. Every person you'll meet in FEDORA can speak to your protagonist Harold.

The game's Steam page says "Every element in Harold Halibut is a tactile and meticulously hand-crafted using traditional sculpting and model-making techniques." It certainly looks that way.

So far, Harold Halibut is gearing itself up to be an indie darling for 2024 if the gameplay and unique graphics land with critics and audiences. Perhaps it could get a nomination at The Game Awards later this year.

How much does Xbox Game Pass cost?

If you're in the United States, a month of Xbox Game Pass snatches $16.99 a month for the full library and game streaming. You can also get Core for $9.99, but this only comes with a limited selection of games and access to the system's online services.

Xbox Game Pass has a bunch of cool indie titles and third party games on the service as well like Celeste, Dead Island 2, and ARK: Survival Ascended.

Arguably, $16.99 is a great value if you like the games Xbox is putting out. It will have the upcoming Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, the new Indiana Jones adaptation, and the Fable reboot that many are looking forward to. It als